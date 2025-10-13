“We thought it was a period piece”: Plainclothes cast on the urgent relevance of policing queer desire

“This period in history is very resonant for our community,” Russell Tovey says of Plainclothes. While set in the 90s, the romantic thriller feels urgently relevant today: recent reports reveal that the Amtrak Police Department has targeted a Penn Station cruising site, resulting in more than 200 arrests since 1 June. “We thought this was a period piece when we made it,” Tovey continues. “It’s wild that we’ve actually made something that’s highly contemporary, even though it was thirty years ago.”

Tom Blyth leads Carmen Emmi’s searing and masterful debut feature as Lucas, a working-class undercover officer tasked with investigating and apprehending gay men in public spaces. As he carries out these operations, he wrestles with the moral weight of his role and the personal torment of betraying a community he secretly belongs to. The stakes intensify when he finds himself irresistibly drawn to his latest target, Andrew (Tovey).

“I felt I hadn’t seen it before, and that’s always the first port of call when you’re reading any script, ‘Have I seen this story told before in this way?’ And the answer throughout reading it was no,” Blyth tells Gay Times. “It was a story that felt necessary, but also deeply personal.”

Here, Russell Tovey and Tom Blyth reflect on the making of Plainclothes; from why its story resonated with them as actors, to their characters’ inner conflicts and the importance of visible queer storytelling in today’s political climate. Carmen Emmi also discusses why he felt compelled to explore the world of plainclothes officers for his debut feature, how Tovey and Blyth’s on-screen chemistry deepened the film’s unexpected romance and whether he’d ever consider revisiting these characters again.

GT: Carmen, it’s wild to me that Plainclothes is your debut. It is so, so brilliant. While we’ve seen films set in periods oppressive toward LGBTQIA+ people, few have tackled this particular subject: plainclothes officers targeting gay men. What drew you to this story, and why did you choose it for your first film?

Carmen: I got the idea a few years after I came out, and I read an article in The LA Times about a 2014 sting operation in Long Beach, California, where undercover police officers were luring men in a park bathroom and getting them to expose themselves. I started interviewing officers and men who were arrested, and I learned that there were some cases where officers would maybe get aroused on the job, and that was fascinating to me.

That, coupled with my coming-out experience, made me think it would be really interesting to explore this through the lens of a police officer who was struggling with their sexuality. My brother was becoming a police officer, so that all informed why I wanted to tell this story, or at least my entry point into it. I also wanted to revisit the nineties because that’s when I started suppressing my feelings, and where my anxiety kind of started. In a way, it was a therapeutic exercise to revisit that time in my life.

GT: Tom, Russell, it’s clear you were both drawn to the script, but what was it about this story and its specific era that resonated with you? And why do you feel it’s particularly urgent to tell this story today?

Tom: I felt I hadn’t seen it before, and that’s always the first port of call when you’re reading any script, ‘Have I seen this story told before in this way?’ And the answer throughout reading it was no. It was a story that felt necessary, but it also felt deeply personal. Before I even met Carmen I was like, ‘Whoever’s writing this is putting themselves completely into it.’ It felt really raw and vulnerable, as well as just being excellently written. Then I met Carmen and realised just how much of a pure artist he is, and how much he was bringing himself to the project and risking himself, which is always inspiring. It inspires you as an actor to risk yourself as well and put it all on the table.

Russell: This period in history is very resonant for our community. We’ve inherited the trauma of these sting operations going back to Oscar Wilde, John Gielgud or even George Michael. I found that a really fascinating concept. I also think this film vibrates with shame. As an actor, shame as a theme is an incredible thing to explore because it’s deeply nuanced and subtle, and everybody’s experience of shame is very unique. The nineties is kind of an intoxicating era because, myself being born in ’81, the nineties was when I was really coming into my own; working out who I was in the world, who my tribe was, where my community was, who I wanted to be. To go back to that period, but play it at the age I am now, was exciting. As Tom said, the script was just beautiful and we all loved it. Everybody working on the film just connected to the writing and the story deeply, and we all really committed ourselves one hundred per cent.

GT: One striking aspect of Plainclothes is how it blends multiple genres: thriller, drama, romance, paranoia and even comedy. Do you think a story like this could ever be confined to a single genre, or is its complexity essential to the narrative?

Russell: It’s sort of making its own genre up in a weird way, like a thriller romance. A rom-com thriller?

Tom: A rom-com? Where’s the com?

Russell: I say funny lines.

Carmen: A romantic thriller. I love the idea of a romantic mystery, though, and I didn’t expect this to be as romantic as it ended up being. It was something that was discovered on set with these two. I feel like it was revealing parts of myself that I didn’t know existed, I suppose. I didn’t realise I was that much of a romantic. I feel like, in coming-out stories, it’s kind of necessary for them to be a few different genres in one, just because the experience is so nuanced. It’s so many different things at once. It’s confusing, it’s scary, but it’s also romantic and beautiful.

GT: It’s interesting that the scenes I thought would have a saucy vibe actually felt quite romantic and heartfelt, and then vice versa.

Carmen: But I feel like that’s the queer experience in some ways.

GT: Carmen, what was it about Russell and Tom and their chemistry together that made you feel, ‘I’m onto a winner with these two’? Was there a particular moment that confirmed it for you?

Carmen: When they both popped up on the Zoom, you could just feel it. It was instant.

Russell: There was a chemistry test.

Carmen: They read the scene towards the end of the film, their last encounter. Tom and I were both really excited to work with Russell. We only had one conversation about it because Russell was always in the back of my mind when I was writing it. When I asked Tom I was like, ‘Who are you thinking for Andrew?’ and he was like, ‘Well, I’ve always wanted to work with Russell Tovey.’ They’re both just so open and generous as actors. I knew that about them individually, but then when they came together, it was just so beautiful. It was undeniable that, in person, it would really come to life.

Russell: It’s a strange concept when you describe an actor as generous, because what does that actually mean? The more I’ve worked with people like Tom, the more I realise that we make ourselves incredibly vulnerable. We take the emotions we go through in life, we transpose what we experience into these characters, and we allow ourselves to be vulnerable… to potentially screw ourselves up.

I don’t want to speak for Tom, but he has talked about this being quite an anxiety-inducing moment away from set. And that in itself is an act of generosity, in the sense that we give our psyche to the roles so that other people can connect, feel and see themselves on screen. It’s something I’ve heard for many years, this idea of generosity, and I never really understood it. But what Tom and I have done with this, to the best of our abilities, is just be open and vulnerable and honest. And that is a generous act.

Tom: I agree, yeah. Lucas is having such an anxiety-ridden time, he’s so paranoid and hiding himself with such tension, I was carrying that home with me a little bit, going to bed and not being able to sleep. I was thinking his thoughts and replaying moments in the day where I felt paranoid, and it was just kind of seeping into my nighttime existence. Because Carmen and Russell were so playful in the work, and so keen and curious to explore, being on set was actually the respite from that in a way. I was going through Lucas’s motions, but being on set was like a breath of fresh air. We were playing really openly and discovering as we went.

Russell: You put yourself through that, and that’s generous, to do that for Lucas.

Tom: But you can only do that when you’re surrounded by people who are doing it too, otherwise it’s a really isolating and lonely experience. I was doing it alongside you two, and alongside the rest of the cast, like Maria Dizzia. She’s so open and vulnerable, so you feel like you can take a risk because you feel emboldened by everyone around you.

Russell: This film feels like it’s worth putting yourself in that mindset, which is quite damaging, to some extent.

Tom: For a time.

Russell: Yeah, for a time. But there’s a kind of perverse privilege in having those feelings and using them to tell a story. And what’s more important than telling the story? Everybody on set was so committed to this script. Every moment, everybody from day one was just like, ‘Let’s give our best work here, guys.’

GT: It was absolutely worth it, Tom, because your performance is wonderful. Not that I’m happy you went through quite a bit of trauma…

Tom: I’m fine, by the way!

Russell: If you care about something as an actor and you’re instinctive, you damage yourself to tell the story. And that’s back to the generosity thing. I guess I’m using it a bit here, but…

Carmen: We were also coming off the strikes when we shot this. I don’t want to speak for the actor experience, but people weren’t working, so we were suppressing these feelings in a way. We were finally able to express them when we came to set, because we’d had to keep pushing because of the strikes. I think I had to wait a year and a half to actually start, and I was just ready to go. By the time we got there, I was like, ‘You know what? I just want to lead this with love. I want to create a space where we can just feel free,’ because there might be another strike. So we had to make it as good as we could in that moment.

GT: Tom, Lucas’ role is to entrap gay men, yet there’s a fascinating role reversal in how he becomes drawn to Andrew. How did you approach that dynamic?

Tom: Yeah. Is he entrapped? If anything, he’s entrapping himself by putting himself in a position where he’s literally having to persecute the people he sees himself in. But he hasn’t admitted it to anyone around him, and hasn’t even admitted it to himself. I think he’s in denial to himself as well. That’s why the scene with Amy, who plays my ex Emily, works so beautifully. You watch him, in real time, admit it to himself as much as he’s admitting it to her. Then she’s so supportive, when maybe you think she’s not going to be. That speaks to the hope that Carmen brings into it. Even though it’s a paranoia thriller, it’s anxiety-ridden, there’s also a lot of hope. So, I think he’s trapped, but the film ends on a note of hope, and his journey of discovery is a journey of hope. We don’t know where he goes, but we do know that his life is hopefully going to get a bit better because he can breathe for the first time, probably ever.