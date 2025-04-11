Pillion: Here’s your first look at Alexander Skarsgård’s “kinky” gay romance

The first photo has been released from Alexander Skarsgård’s gay drama Pillion, in which he plays the dom to Harry Melling’s sub.

The debut feature from Harry Lighton (Wren Boys), the film will chronicle the romance between Collin (Melling), a “weedy wallflower letting life pass him by” who becomes the submissive of Ray (Skarsgård), “the impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club”.

“Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way,” reads the synopsis.

“But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

From Element Pictures, Pillion is based on the novel Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones, and is described as a “fun and filthy romance with heart”.

In a statement, Emma Norton of Element Pictures described Lighton as a filmmaker who is “drawn to risk and fascinated by the potential to find surprising complexity in everyday life.”

Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder, Cornerstone, added: “Harry’s script is equally compelling and shocking as it is funny and entertaining – and one of the best we’ve read in years.”

In the first official still, Skarsgård and Melling’s leather-clad characters are seen walking down a street, with the latter gazing wistfully at Ray – see below.

Skarsgård is best known for his role as Eric Northman in True Blood (2008-2014) and as Perry Wright in Big Little Lies (2017-2019), for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe.

Other notable credits include Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), The Northman (2022), Infinity Pool (2023), Succession (2021-2023) and the upcoming Apple TV+ series Murderbot.

Melling memorably rose to fame as Dudley Dursey in the Harry Potter franchise (2001-2010), before starring in The Old Guard, Devil All The Time, The Queen’s Gambit (all 2020) and The Pale Blue Eye (2022).

Pillion will have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. In October 2024, its US distribution rights were acquired by A24.

Stay tuned for more updates.