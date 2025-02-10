On Swift Horses, Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva’s queer film, finally has a release date

A release date has been confirmed for Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva’s queer drama On Swift Horses.

Based on Shannon Pufahl’s novel of the same name, the story follows newlyweds Muriel (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Lee (Will Poulter), who decide to leave Kansas City to start a new life in San Diego, California.

Lee’s brother Julius (Elordi), a Korean War veteran and wayward gambler, ruffles their idyllic feathers as he forms a connection with his new sister-in-law. Although Lee is keen for them to remain in San Diego, Julius moves to Las Vegas and falls in love with his casino co-worker Henry (Diego Calva).

Meanwhile, Muriel also undergoes a journey of self-discovery by secretly gambling on racehorses and forming an intense connection with her new neighbour, Sandra (Sasha Calle).

On Swift Horses premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at 7 September 2024, and it set to be released in the U.S. on 25 April.

The film is directed by Daniel Minahan, whose extensive television work includes The L Word, Grey’s Anatomy, True Blood, House of Cards, Game of Thrones and Fellow Travelers.

Minahan has also collaborated multiple times with Ryan Murphy, having directed all five episodes of Halston and one episode each for both Hollywood and Ratched.

According to Vanity Fair, On Swift Horses will include “several rich, emotional and explicit love scenes” between Elordi and Calva.

In an interview with the publication, the latter – known for his Golden Globe-nominated performance in Babylon – said he and Elordi had “a week of intensive [prep] in the motel room, and Dan gave us a lot of freedom to run around and to play and to find that love within those four walls.”

The Saltburn star didn’t reveal much in the interview, but credited Paul Newman’s films with trying to “build a voice around the way” his character “spoke, and movement around the way he moved”.

Meanwhile, Edgar-Jones described the film as “wonderfully queer”, adding: “Dan was really helpful in guiding that and making sure that we were also being authentic to that period and that experience.”

