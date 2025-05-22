Noah’s Arc to return with film – here’s the teaser and release date!

Noah’s Arc is set to return with a new film celebrating its 20th anniversary, featuring the full lineup of its iconic original cast.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Pop Films, the film premieres Friday 20 June on Paramount+ and follows Noah and Wade as they prepare for the arrival of twins.

However, the couple must “shift gears when each is offered their dream job, forcing one of them to assume the traditional stay-at-home parental role… only which one? What gift can life give the man who has everything?”

The synopsis continues: “The answer is drama – and tons of it! Along with shocking plot-twists, laugh-out-loud comedy, and thrilling displays of dizzying, intoxicating, heart-lifting romance.”

Darryl Stephens and Jensen Atwood respectively return as Noah Nicholson and Wade Robinson, alongside Rodney Chester as Alex Kirby, Doug Spearman as Chance Counter and Christian Vincent as Ricky Davis.

Noah’s Arc: The Movie will feature cameo appearances from Jasmine Guy, TC Carson, Eva Marcille, Gregory Kieth, Jonathan Julian White, K’Hood, Mariyea, Jasun Jabbar, TS Madison, Kennedy Davenport and Dynisty St. James.

Patrick-Ian Polk, the creator of the original iconic series, returns as executive producer, director and writer.

Noah’s Arc originally aired on Logo from 2005 to 2007, following a close-knit group of friends navigating the gay dating scene in Los Angeles.

The series made history as the first American drama to feature an all-Black, all-gay cast, and stood out for addressing social issues that were rarely explored on television at the time – including same-sex relationships, marriage and parenthood, as well as HIV/AIDS awareness, homophobia, and anti-LGBTQIA+ violence.

Although its first season was Logo’s highest-rated series, Noah’s Arc was cancelled after just two seasons. Fans finally got closure in 2008 with a feature-length film, Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom, which was met with critical and fan acclaim.

The series made a brief return in 2020 with a virtual reunion episode, which raised funds for several Black LGBTQIA+ non-profit organisations including Birmingham AIDS Outreach, CASA Ruby, G.L.I.T.S., In The Meantime Men’s Group, LGBT Detroit, Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative (MOBI), and the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

Revisit our 2020 interview with Darryl Stephens and Jensen Atwood here, and watch the teaser trailer for Noah’s Arc: The Movie below.