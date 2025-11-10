The Doctor meets Elphaba: Ncuti Gatwa joins Cynthia Erivo in musical film Bad Fairies

Ncuti Gatwa has joined forces with Cynthia Erivo for the upcoming animated musical, Bad Fairies.

The fantastical adventure film, due for release in summer 2027, will follow a “delightfully subversive gang of fairies as they shake up their magical world”.

According to Deadline, details are currently scarce on Gatwa’s role. Erivo’s character, Jayne Staplegun, however, is described as a “trailblazing fairy whose defiant streak sparks a rebellion”.

Bad Fairies is written by Deborah Frances-White and directed by Megan Nicole Dong with co-director Oliver Staphylas. Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the Tony Award-winning duo who created the acclaimed musical Six, have been tapped to write the music, while Isabella ‘Machine’ Summers of Florence & the Machine is composing the score.

There’s more: Ian Eisendrath, the Grammy-nominated producer and composer of KPop Demon Hunters, is the executive music producer.

Gatwa is best-known for his BAFTA-nominated performance as Eric Effiong in Sex Education (2019–2023) and as the 15th incarnation of the titular Time-Lord in Doctor Who (2023–2025).

He also played ‘Artist Ken’ in Barbie (2023) and Jeffrey in The Roses (2025), as well as 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels in Apple TV’s lauded war drama miniseries Masters of the Air (2024).

While unrelated to the film itself, Erivo recently shared an image with Gatwa from the press tour of her upcoming book, Simply More, subtitled A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They’re Too Much.

“A quick press tour intermission with 650 beautiful souls,” the Wicked: For Good star wrote. “Thank you for celebrating #SimplyMore with me and thank you @ncutigatwa for being the warmest host. It’s good to be back.”

Gatwa shared her post, calling the night “pretty magical” and praising the “artistry and talents” of Erivo.