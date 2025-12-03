Mother Mary: Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel reopen old wounds in first eerie trailer

Drop everything! The first trailer has finally been released for Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel’s highly anticipated drama, Mother Mary.

Written and directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight), the film follows the intricate and complex relationship between the titular character and an “iconic fashion designer.”

The official synopsis reads: “Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance.”

Mother Mary also stars Euphoria talent Hunter Schafer as Hilda, the assistant to Coel’s character.

Grammy-nominated recording artist FKA Twigs, Kaia Gerber (Bottoms), Atheena Frizzell (A Ghost Story), Jessica Brown Findlay (Harlots), Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), and Isaura Barbé-Brown (Guilt) round out the cast.

Lastly, the movie will feature original songs from acclaimed producer Jack Antonoff and pop icons Charli XCX and FKA Twigs.

After years of waiting, A24 finally dropped the first trailer for Mother Mary on 2 December.

At the start of the teaser, we see a close-up of Mary preparing to perform in front of a roaring crowd, before Sam, off-camera, declares that she hasn’t seen the former in over 10 years.

“But I could tell she was coming from a 1000 miles away,” Sam adds in the voice-over.

After showing shots of the fictional pop star flying on a private jet and taking a taxi to a lush manor, it then transitions to the pair’s tense reunion.

“Why don’t you start with why you’re here?” Sam asks, while her assistant, Hilda, waits with a pen and notepad.

In response, Mary says, “Sam, I need a dress.”

The trailer goes on to tease the pair’s fractured relationship, with Sam making sly jabs about not listening to Mary’s music and insinuating that her former friend makes everything about herself.

However, at the halfway point, things take an eerie turn, with the teaser assuring viewers that the film is not a ghost story or love story.

“We have a connection, and I can’t explain it,” Mary tearfully exclaims, to which Sam responds: “You think there’s something inside of you? Let’s cast her out together.”

The trailer also includes shots of Hathaway performing huge musical numbers, spine-chilling body horror and what appears to be an Ouija board session gone bad.

Since its release, LGBTQIA+ movie enthusiasts have flocked to social media to express their excitement over the forthcoming film.

One viewer on X/Twitter wrote: “Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer and FKA Twigs in one movie?.. this is like Avengers Endgame for the girls and gays.”

Another person joked: “‘Psychosexual pop thriller starring Anne Hathaway’ I love gay mad libs so much. 5 stars.”

A third viewer commented: “Black Swan meets Suspiria meets In Fabric meets The Craft. Oh, this was made for me.”

The Mother Mary trailer comes months after Hathaway opened up about bringing Lowery’s film to life, describing it as a “transformational experience.”

“What struck me right away, reading the script, is that you can’t ‘perform‘ Mother Mary. If I got the part, I would have to become material David could craft,“ she told the publication.

Due to the various demanding elements of the part, including honing her singing chops and performing intricate choreography in heels, Hathaway had to “submit to being a beginner.”

“The humility of that – showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be okay. You’re not ‘bad.‘ You’re just a beginner. Getting to that mindset – I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard,“ she continued.

As of this writing, the release date for Mother Mary is scheduled for Spring 2026.

Check out the full trailer below.