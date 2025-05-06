In what feels like a fever dream of casting, Manu Ríos and Kit Connor are set to star opposite each other in an upcoming zombie flick!

According to Deadline, the respective Elité and Heartstopper icons will lead the horror film Rapture, joined by On Swift Horses star Will Poulter. It will mark a reunion for Connor and Poulter, who recently appeared together in A24’s Warfare (2025).

Set in Medieval England in 1348, the film “alights on Lansley Abbey, a remote stone monastery in Yorkshire, which houses ten monks bound by a life of strict routine and devotion”.

Deadline’s synopsis continues: Their fragile peace is disrupted by the arrival of a messenger – a man with haunting news from the outside world who rapidly shows symptoms of a mystery illness. A virulent plague is spreading through the land: marked initially by a hemorrhagic fever, it turns its victims into “revenants” — restless, undead beings.

“As the contagion closes in, Lansley Abbey becomes a battleground: desperate outsiders beg for refuge while the infected threaten to overrun its walls. The monks are torn apart by a moral rift — between those who believe they must care for the sick and those who want to protect the centuries of knowledge safe-guarded by the monastery.

“As death is fully unleashed, so too is the brothers’ capacity for extraordinary acts of altruism and ruthless betrayal, forcing them to confront the ultimate question: what does it mean to be human?”

Set to begin filming in Hungary later this year, Rapture marks the feature debut of acclaimed playwright and director Jordan Tannahill. The film is being produced by Elevation Pictures (Infinity Pool), 2AM (Past Lives), and Brookstreet Pictures (The Brutalist), with Eli Arenson (Lamb) on board as director of photography.

In a statement, Gabrielle Stewart, CEO HanWay Films, said: “We have all been blown away by the vision Jordan has for Rapture.

“It is rare to have such an atmospheric and terrifying zombie horror film that inhabits such an authentic historical world, with complex characters grappling with the biggest moral dilemmas. It is no wonder he has already attracted such great casting in Will, Kit and Manu with more to come, backed by top tier producers.”

Ríos is best known for his portrayal of Patrick Blanco in Netflix’s beloved Spanish teen series Elité (2021–2022), and has since appeared in La edad de la ira (2022), Strange Way of Life (2023), Muted (2023) and Respira (2024).

Connor rose to superstardom as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper, earning the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance. Over the past year, he has garnered acclaim for his role in the Broadway production of Romeo & Juliet (2024) and the war drama Warfare.