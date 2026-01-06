Erm… breaking?! Kristen Stewart is willing to get behind the camera for a potential Twilight reboot.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress was asked if she would consider returning to one of her past projects as a director, namely Catherine Hardwicke’s iconic 2008 vampire romance.

“I love what all of the directors did with the movies,” she said. “But they were so themselves and weird and kind of like squirrelly and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, before they blew up.”

On the prospect of rebooting the series as the director, she continued: “Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I would love to readapt—yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it. I’m committed.”

Stewart memorably played Bella Swan in the vampire franchise, which spanned five films between 2008 and 2012 and grossed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

While the films received mixed-to-poor reviews from critics, Twilight became a global phenomenon and catapulted Stewart and her co-star Robert Pattinson, who played her fangy love interest Edward Cullen, to superstardom.

Since concluding her run as the saga’s protagonist, Stewart has earned critical acclaim for her performances in low-budget indie films including Camp X-Ray, Clouds of Sils Maria (2014), Personal Shopper (2016) and Seberg (2019).

In 2021, she received an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s psychological drama Spencer.

She has continued to act across genres in recent years, starring in David Cronenberg’s sci-fi body horror Crimes of the Future (2022), the queer romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, and the road comedy Sacramento (2024).

Beyond acting, Stewart has increasingly moved behind the camera. Since 2014, she has written, produced and directed short films and music videos for artists including CHVRCHES and boygenius, as well as Hulu’s paranormal reality series Living for the Dead.

In 2025, she made her feature directorial debut with the biographical psychological drama The Chronology of Water, which received widespread critical acclaim.

Stewart will next star alongside Seth Rogen, Alia Shawkat and LaKeith Stanfield in the stoner comedy The Wrong Girls. Directed by her wife Dylan Meyer, the film also sees Stewart serving as a writer and producer.

Watch the trailer for The Chronology of Water below.