Kiss of the Spider Woman unleashes a stunning — and very gay — first trailer

The first trailer has been released for Bill Condon’s highly anticipated adaptation of the LGBTQIA+ classic Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Condon’s first movie musical since the iconic Dreamgirls (2006), the film stars Jennifer Lopez as Ingrid Luna (also known as Aurora/The Spider Woman), Diego Luna as Valentín Arregui and Tonatiuh as Luis Molina.

Billed as a “technicolor-hued fantasy,” Kiss of the Spider Woman follows Valentín, a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts his favourite Hollywood musical, starring silver screen diva Ingrid Luna.

Based on the stage musical by Terrence McNally, John Kander, and Fred Ebb — which won six Tony Awards including Best Musical — the film marks the second screen adaptation of Manuel Puig’s trailblazing 1976 novel, following the 1985 Brazilian drama of the same name.

Kiss of the Spider Woman’s novel, Broadway adaptation and 1985 film are widely considered LGBTQIA+ classics, with Luis’s homosexuality central to the narrative, cementing the story’s status as a landmark in queer representation across literature, stage, and screen.

William Hurt, who played Luis in the 1985 film, won the Academy Award for Best Actor — making history as the first actor to win for portraying an openly queer character.

Condon’s adaptation premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on 26 January 2025, where performances by Lopez, Luna and Tonatiuh earned overwhelming acclaim. Deadline praised the film as proof that “the musical genre is still fresh and alive.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman, set for release on 10 October, also stars Tony Dovolani as Johnny Desiderio, Josefina Scaglione as Marta, Bruno Bichir as the Warden, Aline Mayagoitia as Paulina and Kevin Michael Brennan as Shady Mocambo Man.

Watch the first powerful trailer here or below.