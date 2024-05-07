A24 has given us some of our favourite queer characters, like Josie and Hazel from Bottoms, who are tied to a unique script and plot. Love Lies Bleeding is no different. What did you find challenging about Jackie’s character?

I knew there would be a physical element on top of everything, and I’ve done bodybuilding competitions before. It was something that I had a formula for my brain but I also have Crohn’s disease, which I didn’t have when I was a bodybuilder, so it’s like will I have the energy to do all this after a full day of filming? It turns out that when you’re eating really healthy and working out, you do.

The other thing was that there’s all these intimate scenes. I’d never really, in a professional setting, gotten to do really intimate stuff. So, I was a little nervous about that – not necessarily of the performance aspect – but of making sure that it was comfortable mostly for Kristen. If something makes me uncomfortable I just don’t do it and I didn’t want to offend anybody.

There’s also a huge emotional arc for Jackie and part of that, originally, she goes through even more humiliation. I had this hesitation for a moment. Originally in the bodybuilding competition, for instance, Jackie throws up and pisses herself and it’s this double whammy of what else can go wrong and my fight with Lou was even worse. [Jackie] was just so awful at times and, in the end, I was supposed to [arrive on screen[ as a giant but butt naked. So, I didn’t know if I was emotionally able to play something this humiliating and tragic. At the end of the day, the more I thought about it, the more I picked up who Jackie was as a person and it was easy.

How did having Kristen Stewart and director Rose Glass, two LGBTQIA+ colleagues, help with feeling comfortable on set?

You know what’s funny is that I never asked about Rose’s sexuality, so I didn’t know until recently whether she was queer or not. [Earlier in my career] I had done a short film that I don’t think we’ll ever see the light of day. I had a kissing scene with another girl and she was visibly uncomfortable kissing a woman. I did everything I could saying, ‘If you’re not comfortable, you don’t have to do that’. She was like ‘no, I am’ but it was so obvious.

It just made me feel disgusting and so it was one of those things where it was good to know that I was working with someone who was also queer, who wasn’t disgusted by the idea of being with a woman and didn’t make me feel gross. But, also, we have a real understanding of how [queer] relationships work and saw a lot of the humour in it, even the toxic aspects of it. We were able to play that in a genuine way which makes [our] scenes and this movie special.

You’ve previously spoken about viewers presuming your characters, like in The Mandalorian, are queer even if they’re not. How was this different for Love Lies Bleeding?

It was really fun to not even think about it as a queer movie – it was like, ‘I happen to love a woman, that’s my life and I don’t second guess it’. It’s funny because I was at a panel and someone asked what it’s like to play all these gay characters and I’ve only ever played one gay character and it was in Love Lies Bleeding. Other than that, I just show up on screen and you assume I’m gay, so it works both ways. Some people are like that’s amazing and some people literally hate me for making The Mandalorian gay. But I didn’t, I just showed up, I didn’t have sex with anyone on screen and I didn’t kiss anyone, I didn’t flirt. [Love Lies Bleeding] was definitely freeing in that it was like, ‘Yeah, this is gay’. There’s no coding, no guessing. If it’s not for you, don’t go see it.