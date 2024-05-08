Red, White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine feels “guilt” over his queer roles

Nicholas Galitzine has expressed “guilt” over taking on queer roles “as a straight man”.

The British actor has become one of the most notable faces in queer storytelling over the past decade, boasting five gay/bisexual roles to date.

Galitzine’s first-ever queer performance was in TNT’s short-lived crime drama Legends (2015), which was later followed by his semi-breakout role as Connor Masters, a closeted rugby player, in Handsome Devil (2016), and as a bisexual bully in The Craft: Legacy (2020).

He found further mainstream success as Prince Henry, a closeted gay royal, in Prime Video’s acclaimed adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue, and as a queer king-fucker in Sky Atlantic’s raunchy period miniseries Mary & George.

All of the above have garnered Galitzine a devoted following, particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a recent interview with British GQ, the star was asked if he’s had to combat “people conflating him with his characters”, to which he responded “I think I have” and “I am Nick, and I’m not my role”.

“I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories,” he went on to say.

“I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”

It’s not the first time Galitzine has commented on his affinity for queer roles. Speaking with HuffPost UK earlier this year, he explained that his attraction to queer roles stems from his intrigue in “that underbelly of vulnerability and having to hide oneself”.

“I’m very interested in identity,” he said. “I think they’ve all just been really rich characters in of themselves.”

We recently did some extremely important, hard-hitting journalism and ranked all five of Galitzine’s queer roles form worst to best – visit here to see whether we placed Angelo, Connor, Timmy, Henry or George in the pole position.

As well as the aforementioned characters, Galitzine has memorably starred as Prince Robert in Cinderella (2021), Luke Morrow in Purple Hearts (2022) and Jeff in Bottoms (2023).

He currently stars alongside Anne Hathaway in the Prime Video rom-com The Idea of You, which follows a 40-year-old woman as she falls in love with Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of a popular boyband.