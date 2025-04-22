House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy joins cast of Tom Cruise’s new untitled film

Emma D’Arcy and Tom Cruise are set to join forces in a new film.

According to a report from Deadline, the House of the Dragon star has joined Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s upcoming untitled project for Warner Bros.

While additional details about the film are being kept under wraps, the logline confirms that it will follow “the most powerful man in the world, who goes on a frantic mission to prove he’s humanity’s savour before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything”.

In addition to D’Arcy and Cruise, the movie is set to feature an impressive all-star cast, including Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones), Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness), Sophie Wilde (Everything Now), Riz Ahmed (Relay) and Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me by Your Name).

Lastly, the film’s script is written by Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone, who previously collaborated with Iñárritu on 2014’s Birdman. Acclaimed playwright Sabina Bierman will also receive a screenwriting credit.

In a statement to the aforementioned news outlet, D’Arcy expressed excitement for the new project and working with Cruise.

“I’m delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom,“ they said. “They are the masters of their craft; witnessing them in combination has been a privilege.“

The star-studded untitled film is set to premiere on 2 October 2026, with filming taking place at Pinewood Studios in the UK.

D’Arcy is best known to audiences for their roles in the BBC’s Wanderlust and Prime Video’s Truth Seekers.

However, their most popular role to date has been Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s hit drama House of the Dragon.

The Game of Thrones prequel is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and depicts the beginning of the end of the House Targaryen, as well as the events leading up to the Targaryen war of succession, known as the “Dance of the Dragons”.

Over its last two seasons, House of the Dragon has earned universal acclaim, with many viewers and critics praising D’Arcy for their captivating lead performance.

In an interview with GAY TIMES, the star reflected on the show’s success and being one of the few non-binary actors leading a major cable series.

“Being a gender nonconforming person on screen feels like a real privilege because when I was younger, I thought that if I were to be able to act as my job, it would be quite separate from my identity, and maybe they would remain separate,” D’Arcy explained.

“I didn’t know if it would be possible for those to overlap and be in conversation with one another.”

