Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza’s gay film receives sexy first trailer

Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans take centre stage in the first sexy and queer trailer for Honey Dont!

Set in Bakersfield, California, the Ethan Coen-directed film follows Honey O’Donahue, a “small-town private investigator who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church” and its charismatic leader (Evans).

In addition to Qualley, Evans and Plaza, the upcoming project stars Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, Talia Ryder, Gabby Beans, Lera Abova, Kristen Connolly and Lena Hall.

Lastly, the film is labelled as the second entry in Coen and his wife Tricia Cooke’s “lesbian B-movie trilogy, which kicked off with 2024’s Drive Away Dolls.

On 7 May, film enthusiasts were finally treated to the first trailer for Honey Don’t! – which gave an exhilarating sneak peek into the film’s comedic, queer and chaotic storyline.

At the start of the teaser, Honey walks down an empty hallway in the Bakersfield Police Department before arriving at the evidence locker, which is run by an officer named MG (Plaza).

“Is that the address you wanted?” Plaza’s character says, resulting in Honey replying: “Thanks MG.“

The sexual tension between the two characters gets thicker when MG asks: “Honey right? Love those click-clacking heels.“

The trailer then transitions to Honey arriving at the crime scene of a woman named Mia Novotny, who was found stabbed to death and stuffed in an overturned car.

While investigating the area, she finds a ring with an ominous-looking cross in the centre.

The suspicious find results in Honey travelling to the church, where she witnesses the group’s leader, Priest Dean (Evans), conducting a sermon.

However, despite his religious position, Dean is far from a holy servant, with the next scene showing him having a threesome with two women.

As the trailer progresses, Honey digs deeper into Mia Novotny’s disappearance and death.

“She was afraid of something the cops couldn’t help her with. I said I’d help,“ Honey says before it transitions to her finding a church robe and BDSM attire under Mia’s bed.

The end of the trailer teases a sapphic romance/team-up between Honey and MG, as well as lots of murder, violence and dark comedic moments.

Naturally, the teaser was a hit with fans, with one person on X/Twitter writing: “Honey Don’t trailer’s out, and my life suddenly has a meaning again.“

Another viewer tweeted: “THIS IS FOR REAL NOW THAT HONEY DON’T TRAILER IS OUT NOW !! THIS IS NOT A DRILL ANYMOREE !!”

Fortunately, moviegoers won’t have to wait too long for the release of Honey Dont!

After its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival this month (May), it will be released in the US on 22 August. As of writing, an international release date for Honey Dont! has not been announced.

In a recent interview with i-d, Qualley opened up about the upcoming film and how she tapped into the role of the titular Honey.

Instead of embracing her “natural Scooby-Doo inclinations, The Substance star told the publication that she tapped into a “more suave and more mysterious “persona.

“I tend to want to diffuse things before they even happen. [Whereas] Honey, she’s like honey – she’s skilful, she’s smooth, she is slipping in and out undetected, “Qualley explained.

Check out the full trailer for Honey Don’t! here or below.