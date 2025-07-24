The History of Sound: Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor fall in love in powerful first trailer

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor’s highly-anticipated gay romance has dropped its first trailer.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus (Mary & George), The History of Sound follows the relationship between David (Mescal) and Lionel (O’Connor), who meet in 1917 as students at the Boston Music Conservatory.

Three years later, after World War I, they travel through rural Maine to record the folk songs of their countrymen.

The historical romantic drama is based on the Pushcart Prize-winning novel from Ben Shattuck, a collection of 12 short stories that are set across three centuries and explores generational patterns of love and loss.

The History of Sound premiered earlier this year at Cannes Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Palme d’Or and received highly positive reviews from critics – with praise aimed at Mescal and O’Connor’s performances.

In the world of LGBT, Mescal is best-known for his universally acclaimed performance in All of Us Strangers (2023), while O’Connor memorably played a closeted sheep farmer in God’s Own Country (2017). Last year, O’Connor starred opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis-thruple-drama Challengers.

Due for release on 12 September, The History of Sound also stars Chris Cooper (Little Women), Molly Price (Third Watch), Raphael Sbarge (Once Upon a Time), Hadley Robinson (Moxie), Emma Canning (Dune: Prophecy), Brianna Middleton (The Inheritance) and Gary Raymond (The Cedar Tree).

Check out the first powerful trailer here or below.