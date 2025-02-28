Two mismatched men fall for each other in the dreamy first trailer for A Night Like This.

Marking Liam Calvert’s directorial debut, this gay romance stars Jack Brett Anderson as Lukas, a struggling actor, and Alexander Lincoln as Oliver, a wealthy entrepreneur whose bold bravado contrasts sharply with Lukas’ “quiet demeanor”.

As per the synopsis: “Nevertheless, after a decidedly un-cute meet, the pair stay out all night, intent on getting to know each other and inadvertently getting to know themselves in the process. Like a queer variation on Before Sunrise, Calvert’s ephemeral romance believes hope can be found in the most unexpected places.”

A Night Like This is written and produced by Diego Sceratti, with Reece Cargan and James Heath of Randan serving as co-producers.

The film, also starring David Bradley (Game of Thrones), is set to have its world premiere at the BFI Flare Film Festival on 28 March.

Anderson rose to stardom for his performance as Matei Covaci in the fantasy teen drama Wolfblood (2016-2017), before landing roles in The Great (2021), Domina (2023) and D-Day: The Unheard Tapes (2024).

Lincoln is best known for his portrayal of Jamie Tate in Emmerdale (2019-2021) and Mark Newton in the gay romantic drama In From the Side (2022), which garnered acclaim for its refreshing lack of coming-out or homophobic themes.

Last year, the British actor made a guest appearance in the fan-favourite Netflix series Geek Girl and starred alongside Mean Girls icon Jonathan Bennett in The Groomsmen Trilogy on Hallmark.

Watch the first trailer below.