A Nice Indian Boy: Release date confirmed for Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff’s gay rom-com

A release date for A Nice Indian Boy has finally been announced.

Based on Madhuri Shekar’s hit play of the same name, the upcoming romantic comedy stars Karan Soni as the “socially-reserved doctor Naveen, who brings his fiancé Jay” – played by Looking star Jonathan Groff – “home to meet his traditional family”.

The synopsis adds: “[Naveen’s family] must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams”.

Since its premiere at SXSW and BFI Film Festival earlier this year, A Nice Indian Boy has received praise from critics – with many lauding the film’s humour, Soni and Groff’s performances, and its refreshing representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

The rom-com also boasts a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fortunately for LGBTQIA+ moviegoers, a general release date for the wholesome film has finally been revealed.

According to Variety, the producers for A Nice Indian Boy –Levantine Films and Wayfarer Studios – partnered with Blue Harbor Entertainment for its US distribution.

As a result, the film will be released in cinemas on 5 April 2025 stateside. A release date for the UK and other international territories has yet to be announced.

In response to the exciting development, the director of A Nice Indian Boy, Roshan Sethi, shared a statement with the news outlet celebrating the movie’s upcoming release.

“I was closeted only six years ago, so it’s surreal on a personal level to have made this particular romantic comedy about love and acceptance and family belonging. I am excited,“ he said.

Andrew Calof, president of production at Wayfarer Studios, echoed similar sentiments, describing the project as a “true labour of love, filled with heart and humour.“

“We are absolutely thrilled by the response this film has received at festivals around the world, and we are incredibly grateful to our partners at Blue Harbor for helping us bring it to theatres nationwide,“ he said.

Lastly, the star of the film and Sethi’s real-life partner, Soni, expressed excitement about the news in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“@aniceindianboyfilm is coming to the big screen on April 4th,” he wrote. “What’s more, the queen of comedy and rom-coms (I haven’t gotten to that new show you’re talking about because I’m still rewatching The Mindy Project) @mindykaling is helping us get this film out into the world!! I don’t think I need therapy anymore because this news is gonna fix all my problems.”

Stay tuned for more information about A Nice Indian Boy.