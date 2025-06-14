“What the f**k?”: Drag Race fans have strong opinions about the latest All Stars 10 episode

Fans are divided over this week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 10.

Major Spoilers ahead

Following bracket two’s drama-filled run, which saw Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jorgeous and Lydia Butthole Kollins secure spots in the semi-finals – the third group of queens made their way to the fierce ‘Tournament of All Stars.’

After strutting down the runway in their entrance looks, RuPaul and his good judy Michelle Visage broke down the All Stars 10 to Denali, Acid Betty, Alyssa Hunter, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, and Ginger Minj. The drag icon then tasked the queens with their first maxi-challenge.

“Ladykins, it’s time for you to cast a spell as we take inspiration from the highly anticipated new movie Wicked: For Good,” Ru revealed.

“For this week’s ‘Tournament of All Stars,‘ maxi-challenge, you need to design and create a bewitching look for the mainstage. Glinda and Elphaba learned the magic of working in tandem, so this week, you’ll be working in pairs.

“One of you will create a good witch look, and the other will create a wicked witch look. And in addition to your designs. Each pair will need to create your own enchanting backstory. Now, after you de-drag in the workroom, you need to pair up with the queen, who you consider to be your best frenemy.“

Ru went on to add that the judges’ panel would be looking for original designs and concepts, not Wicked imitations.

With their maxi-challenge in hand, the queens made their way to the werkroom to dissect the new tournament format, kiki with one another, and, of course, get out of drag.

“This season being tournament style is literally right up my alley. That scoreboard reminds me a lot of ice skating competitions. There’s our names. There’s our ranking, the semi-finals, the finals. It really does feel like I’m entering back into the ice arena,“ Denali said in a confessional.

Alyssa and Daya had a joyous reunion despite their “bitch” exchange at the season 14 reunion.

“I think she’s changed. I hope she’s changed. So, I’m very happy to share this amazing experience again. With my bitch,“ the Puerto Rican queen said in a confessional.

In a separate confessional, Daya had a cheekier outlook on their dynamic, “Alyssa is my season 14 sister, even though I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with her on our season. She thought I was a bitch. You know, I’ve been called way worse by way better, so.“

Ginger opened up about returning to Drag Race for a fourth time, stating: “I feel like I have a big target on my back just walking into the werkroom, because I have accomplished so much in this particular competition. It’s a lot of pressure.

“I hope they continue to appreciate and acknowledge my accomplishments and not try to undermine me or knock me out of the competition. I just have to make sure that I keep topping myself, you know?”

Cynthia and Acid also had a heartwarming catch-up, with the latter telling the former that she was “so happy“ to be competing alongside her.

“Acid Betty, my season 8 sister. I love her so much. She was a huge supporter of me when I was on my treatments for liver cancer stage one,“ Cynthia explained. “[She’s] the nicest queens that I know. So I can definitely trust her in this competition.“

After getting out of their drag, the queens worked out the teams for the bewitching design challenge.

In the end, the duos were as follows: Denali (Good) and Acid (Wicked), Ginger (Good) and Daya (Wicked), and Cynthia (Wicked) and Alyssa (Good).

The queens then grabbed their materials and got to work on their respective designs, stories and names.

As per usual, RuPaul dropped by to get tea on the queens’ ideas, give helpful wisdom, and share some laughs.

The ladies were then treated to a very special message from Wicked: For Good stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who revealed that they would be reviewing their designs as guest judges.

After Ru exited the workroom, the queens returned to their designs. Cynthia and Alyssa thrived during their creative process, bouncing back ideas about their ensembles. While Acid and Denali had solid ideas for their outfits, the duo struggled to come up with a story for their characters.

On the other side of the workroom, Ginger wrestled with the sewing machine and keeping up with Daya’s progress. Fortunately, the season 14 queen made sure to support her partner.

Before calling it a night, the ladies discussed the four extra points twist and potential alliances.

Daya exclaimed that she would be keeping her alliance ideas to herself, while Acid theorised that one of them would give a point away to someone who “don’t need it or deserve it.”

The next day, the queens returned to the workroom to paint their faces and get ready for their first runway.

Their preparation process was interrupted by Erivo and Grande, who stopped by the workroom to share some helpful advice and words of wisdom.

Of course, the exciting moment resulted in an array of emotional reactions from the queens, such as Ginger, who burst into tears when discussing her love for The Wizard of Oz, Wicked, Grande, and Erivo.

“I’m just excited to have you both here, and you both mean so much to me,“ she said.

Following Erivo and Grande’s visit, the queens strutted down the runway in their creative and unique Good Witch and Wicked Witch fantasies.

During critiques, the judges’ panel praised all of the queens for their respective looks and stories.

In the end, Ginger and Daya were named the top two queens of the week and asked to participate in a lip sync for the win.

To the beat of the original Broadway cast recording of ‘Defying Gravity,‘ the two drag talents delivered passion, drama and Elphaba and Glinda realness.

While they both delivered outstanding performances, Ginger was named the winner and recipient of $10,000, three points, and the lead in the competition.

Following the lip sync, Ru called back Alyssa, Denali, Cynthia, and Acid to the main stage to reveal the MVQ (Most Valuable Queen) twist.

Since the episode’s release, fans have flocked to social media to share their mixed reactions to the challenge’s outcome.

“SOOOO THEN WHYYYYY SUPPLY THE CARDBOARD??? Judging already making no sense,” one Drag Race enthusiast wrote on X/Twitter.

Another fan on Bluesky commented on Ru’s sports announcer look: “Hot take Ginger and Daya won the challenge and Ginger won the lip sync.”

A third fan on Drag Race Reddit: “To be honest I thought they were going to do a double win this week. Felt more deserving than the double win for Jorgeous and MIB.”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 10, the bottom queens will give out their points and participate in a hoedown throwdown at the new drag festival, Stagecooch. Country music superstar Orville Peck is set to guest judge.

