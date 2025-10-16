“We’re on amicable terms”: Drag Race UK season six stars announce break-up

Drag Race UK Actavia has confirmed her break-up with season six sister Charra Tea.

The Welsh queen confirmed the news in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Hiya loves, this isn’t meant to be any sort of ‘announcement’ at all, but I just wanted to say that Charra and I have broke up,” she wrote.

“I don’t necessarily need to post this, but I want to because it doesn’t feel the best when getting comments/messages mentioning them as it’s still raw and also just feels awkward socially when people don’t know.”

Towards the end of her post, Actavia revealed that she and Charra are on “amicable terms” and do work together from time to time, but called on fans to respect their privacy, adding: “This is extremely personal to us beyond all the drag.”

Charra seemingly echoed similar sentiments by quote-tweeting Actavia’s post alongside three heart emojis.

Since sharing the news, fans have shared messages of support for the two drag talents. One Drag Race UK fan wrote: “Much love to both of you,” while another added: “Sending all my love and best wishes.”

Actavia and Charra first announced their relationship in December 2024.

“Welllllll today I got a boyfriend. Very cute, very demure, and all I can think is HEE HEE! I am GERI happy. But I don’t want this joke to drag-on,” Charra wrote on X/Twitter.

Shortly after uploading the post, Actavia took to Charra’s mentions to tease her new beau, writing, “Poor sod whoever he is “, along side a blushing emoji and laughing emoji.

While some fans were sceptical about the revelation at the time, drag news X account – Drag Crave – revealed that the Welsh queen “personally confirmed” that she and the Northern Irish talent were romantically involved.

As previously mentioned, viewers worldwide were first introduced to Charra and Actavia when they competed on the universally acclaimed sixth season of Drag Race UK.

During their run in the competition, the two showstopping performers wowed the judges across various challenges and delivered iconic impersonations of Hugh Grant and Kylie Minogue, respectively.