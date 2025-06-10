Valentina breaks silence on her Drag Race future

Valentina has spilt the tea on her Drag Race future.

Back in 2017, the beloved talent memorably made her franchise debut in the show’s ninth season, where she won one maxi-challenge and one mini-challenge.

She also was at the centre of two of the most iconic Drag Race moments in herstory – “You’re beautiful, you’re perfect, you look like Linda Evangelista” and “I’d like to keep it on please” – which cemented her as fan-favourite queen in the franchise.

After sashaying away in seventh place and receiving the coveted title of Miss Congeniality, Valentina returned for the fourth season of All Stars, where she once again placed seventh. In 2023, she co-hosted the first season of Drag Race Mexico alongside France alum Lolita Banan.

While Valentina has remained booked and busy over the last nine years, many fans have wondered if she would ever return for another All Stars season.

Fortunately, the 34-year-old performer opened up about the possibility during a recent episode of Drag Race’s official YouTube recap series, The Pit Stop with Monét X Change.

While discussing All Stars 10 and its drama-inducing new format, Monét asked Valentina how she would fare under the “Tournament of All Stars” rules.

“Do you think you could be shady in a competition like this? Does Valentina have it in her to be shady?” the Sibling Rivalry host inquired. In response, the season nine icon exclaimed, “At this point, yes.”

When Monét asked if she could come back and play like Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Valentina doubled down and said “Yes” before opening up about her desire to return to All Stars.

“You know, I just matured a bit, just a little bit,” she continued. “I would love the opportunity to go back. It’s because I have so much fun with the camera. All these cameras here, it just turns me on.”

Valentina’s recent interview comes a few weeks after she came out as trans.

In a heartwarming Instagram post uploaded on her 34th birthday, the legendary queen informed her followers that she had been transitioning in private “for some time now” and had made the decision to be “open and share with you all”.

Valentina, who initially came out as non-binary in 2019, said: “Along the way, I’ve felt pressure to come forward so I’ve decided and wanted to take today to declare myself as a transgender woman. I welcome all the love, support and protection from my dear fans. Thank you so much.”

Crossing our fingers for Valentina’s comeback in a future season of All Stars.