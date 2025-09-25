The verdict is in: Here’s how Drag Race UK fans reacted to the season 7 premiere

Fans have shared their candid opinions about the season seven premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Warning! Major spoilers ahead!

The search for ‘Britain’s Next Drag Superstar’ continued on Thursday (25 September) with 12 fierce new queens: Bones, Bonnie Ann Clyde, Catrin Feelings, Chai T Grande, Elle Vosque, Nyongbella, Paige Three, Pasty, Sally™, Silllexa Diction, Tayris Mongardi and Viola. (You can read our digital cover with all 12 queens here.)

Wasting no time to serve their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, the premiere episode kicked off with the new crop of contestants strutting into the werkroom, delivering iconic one-liners and jaw-dropping ensembles.

Once everyone arrived, Mama Ru sashayed onto the scene, warmly welcoming the queens and spilling the tea on the competition’s grand prize.

“Now from this moment on, the power of your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is unlimited. But remember, in the end, only one of you will be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar and walk away with a cash prize of £25,000.”

After toasting to the season with a cheeky glass of bubbly, Ru revealed their very first maxi-challenge.

“You are cordially invited to attend the star-studded Brit Gala. The biggest night in fashion with the smallest staircase,” she explained.

“First, you’ll need to work the pink carpet in a signature drag look that will blow us away. Plus, you need to answer thirsty questions from a hungry pack of VIQs. As in very important queens.”

The VIQs were iconic queens from across the Drag Race franchise, including Baga Chipz (UK), Plane Jane (US), Tessa Testicle (Germany), Angeria Paris Vanmichaels (US), Marina Summers (Philippines),

The queens then headed to the pink carpet to take part in the Brit Gala, where they delivered showstopping, unique and fashion-forward looks.

The queens’ VIQ interviews were also full of unforgettable moments, including Silllexa’s wild poop story, Tayris and Plane’s very awkward exchange, Patsy revealing her bilateral coloboma diagnosis, and Nyongbella’s camp party trick.

Following their Brit Gala debut, Ru dished about elimination day, revealing that their first runway theme will be “Queen Of Your Hometown.”

However, in true Drag Race premiere fashion, Ru ended his announcement by teasing the season’s new twist.

“This will be your last chance to make a first impression, because tomorrow, one of you will be going back to your hometown,” she ominously added. “Unless, that is, you hear this sound [cows mooing]. But more on that later.”

The ladies then returned to the werkroom to unpack their things and reflect on their first day in the competition.

“So, we’re finally getting out drag and I’m looking around the room and getting to see who all the divas are,” Paige says in a confessional.

“Everyone’s sniffing each other’s bums like dogs. We all want to know what we’ve got to give in this competition.”

Elsewhere in the workroom, Patsy asked Chai and Catrin how they felt about the challenge. While Catrin was happy with what she presented, Patsy felt that the challenge was “quite hard.”

At the make-up station, Nyongbella gushed to Tayris about representing the trans community this season.

Lastly, Elle and Sally bonded over their limited travel experience and being relatively unknown queens compared to some of their castmates.

The next day, the queens returned to the workroom to get into full geish for their first runway. During their preparation, Nyongbella opened up about living in Cameroon from the age of 12 to 16, describing it as “interesting.”

“It was quite the adjustment. Obviously, being queer and everything like that is a criminal offence,” she explained.

While the London-based queen initially struggled, she ultimately decided to live her truth openly and authentically during her final year in Cameroon.

“So even if people did have thoughts or opinions about me, I was just like, ‘I don’t really care any more,'” she added.

With their make-up set and hair secured, the queens hit the runway in their sickening “Queen of Your Hometown” looks in front of Ru, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and guest judge Joel Dommett.

After showing off their ensembles, Catrin, Paige, and Elle were named the top three queens of the week, while Nyongbella, Patsy and Tayris landed in the bottom.

However, instead of sending the safe queens to Untucked, Ru instructed them to go to the back of the stage before jumping into critiques.

Following the performance reviews, Ru finally revealed the major twist of the season.

“Two of you will be chosen to lip sync for your life, and if you lose, you will go home. But there is one way to escape your fate,” she explained.

“In a moment, back in the Werk Room, your fellow queens will secretly vote for the Lucky Cow. The Lucky Cow is the bottom queen that the majority of your fellow competitors think should be saved from a final elimination. But I will not reveal the Lucky Cow until after you lip sync for your life.”

With the twist in their hands, the queens headed backstage to have a cheeky drink and decompress.

Understandably, Nyongbella, Patsy and Tayris shared emotional reactions to their bottom placement, with each of them delivering heartfelt pleas for the Lucky Cow.

Back on the mainstage, Ru named Elle the winner of the challenge before announcing Patsy and Nyongbella as the bottom two queens.

To the beat of Charli XCX’s iconic track ‘Von Dutch,’ the two talented queens laid it all out on the stage, delivering dips, a slight wardrobe malfunction and a c*nty duck walk moment.

In the end, Ru announced Nyongbella as the winner. Fortunately, Patsy was saved from elimination by the Lucky Cow twist.

Since its release, fans have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the premiere episode and the season’s new batch of Ru girls.

One fan wrote: “It’s not even fair. How did Bones win the crown in one episode?”

Another viewer tweeted: “ANGERIA PARIS VAN MICHAELS ON AN INTERNATIONAL DRAG RACE FRANCHISE!”

A third fan added: “Not being dramatic, but I would die for the lucky cow.”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race UK season seven, the queens will be making an original fashion statement using leftovers from past seasons.

Check out more fan reactions to the premiere below.