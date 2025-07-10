“Sister, I’m cringing”: Drag Race fans react to the drama in this week’s All Stars 10 preview

Drag Race fans are divided over the upcoming All Stars 10 drama.

On 9 July, Paramount Plus and WOW Presents Plus shared a sneak peek of this week’s episode, which will see the queens competing in the ‘Tournament of All Stars Talent Invitational.’

While the preview featured the fan-favourite ‘Reading mini-challenge,’ it also included some major drama between Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Aja.

At the start of the 11-minute clip, the queens return to the workroom following the elimination of Cynthia Lee Fontaine.

Due to the higher stakes and impending finale, the energy in the room was noticeably off. Unfortunately, things didn’t get any better after the queens settled on the couch.

When Irene the Alien congratulated Mistress on winning the lip sync against Cynthia, the Texas-based talent cooly responded with “Thank you, I appreciate that,” before going silent.

Despite receiving additional praise from the other queens, such as Bosco and Aja, Mistress continued to respond with cold answers.

In a confessional, she provided insight into her attitude, which stemmed from being in the bottom two last week.

“I’m over it. There was a lot of bitches who had no laughs. I think that Lydia had no laughs, Aja had no laughs, and I think Daya had no laughs. So, the fact that I was in the bottom is a kiki,” the 26-year-old performer said.

When the conversation shifted over to Ginger Minj’s win, the awkwardness seemed to be over, with the queens – even Mistress – showering the former with praise.

However, after telling Ginger that her Reba impersonation was “sickening” and she deserved to win, Mistress added: “I hope you win the whole thing. You’re amazing.”

The drama continued the next day, when the queens returned to the workroom. But this time it kicked off between Mistress and Aja.

When Aja was opening up about her rough experience last week, Mistress started to laugh, prompting the former to ask, “what’s so funny?”

The Houston queen then proceeded to laugh in Aja’s ear, which resulted in shocked reactions from the other queens.

“If I want to laugh, I’ll laugh, but thank you,” Mistress stated, resulting in Aja replying, “you’re doing too much.”

Unfortunately, the exchange didn’t end there, with Mistress and Aja continuing to squabble over the former’s attitude.

Since the release of the sneak peek, Drag Race fans have flocked to social media to share their varying opinions on the drama.

“The way everyone looked so uncomfortable is SENDING me,” one person wrote.

Another viewer on Reddit commented: “Aja has grown and matured so much over the years. Imagine MIB coming for S9 Aja… bloodbath.”

A third fan tweeted: “I hate when old RuPaul’s Drag Race fans say this, but y’all genuinely would not have survived the early seasons.”

“The tension is the Werkroom is INTENSE. Was not expecting Aja and Mistress to go back and forth like that-” a fourth viewer added.

In addition to fans, Mistress and Bosco took to X/Twitter to share their thoughts on the preview.

“LMAOOOO why tf am I crashing out in this preview?” Mistress tweeted, prompting Bosco to respond: “Sister, you were going through it this week.”

While drama erupted between the two talented queens during filming, they appear to be on good terms now.

On 9 July, the Legendary star tweeted: “Now now while Mistress indeed deserved to get the shit slapped out of her, there was no way I was about to get disqualified for slapping my defiant niece on television yall know she mentally ill.”

Aja also collaborated with Mistress for her weekly ‘Mistress Monday’ video on 7 July, which featured them spilling the tea on Snatch Game and the alleged riggery.

The penultimate episode of Drag Race All Stars 10 will be available on 11 July via Paramount Plus (US) and WOW Presents Plus (UK and Europe).