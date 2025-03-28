RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked: Here’s your first look at Nymphia Wind in season 2

A new teaser for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked’ season two has arrived.

On 16 April, fans will finally be treated to the new episodes of the popular WOW Presents Plus reality show.

Set in Las Vegas, the six-part series follows fan-favourite queens Derrick Barry, Bosco, Kennedy Davenport, Latrice Royale and Drag Race UK season two winner Lawrence Chaney as they bring to life one of the city’s biggest residencies, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’

Like its first entry, season two will also explore the queens’ behind-the-scenes drama, battles and secrets of their daily lives on the Vegas strip.

However, this time around, the aforementioned performers will be joined by Drag Race season 16 winner Nymphia Wind.

While we’re still a few weeks away from the show’s premiere, the World of Wonder gods treated fans to a brand new sneak peek of Nymphia’s arrival in Sin City.

At the clip’s start, Derrick is waiting outside The Flamingo Hotel, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live’s!’ venue, before the Taiwanese icon excitedly runs in for a hug.

“I have to tell you some tea. [Drag Race] Vegas Live is my first Vegas show ever when I arrived here in 2022, so I’m finally going to go backstage, and I’m very excited,” the banana enthusiast exclaims.

Towards the end of the clip, Derrick informs Nymphia that the cast dressing rooms are located upstairs, resulting in the latter playfully expressing her disdain for their location.

“What do you mean? This is a workout. I can’t make it. Can I move my dressing room downstairs?” Nymphia asks.

The new batch of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked episodes come a year after the first season made its debut on WOW Presents Plus.

Upon its release, the series was an immediate hit with Drag Race fans, becoming the streamer’s highest-rated original series since its 2017 launch.

Fans also praised the reality TV series for its authentic and entertaining look at the creative process behind the hit Vegas residency – which recently celebrated its 1000th show – and the hilarious queens bringing it to life.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked will air every week starting on 16 April on WOW Presents Plus.

Check out the full Nymphia teaser here or below.