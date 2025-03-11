RuPaul confirms fate of Drag Race US and UK

RuPaul has commented on the future of his Emmy Award-winning series Drag Race, as well as its British counterpart.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, in which the drag icon discussed his new memoir The House of Hidden Meanings, he revealed that he has “just finished” filming “a couple seasons” of Drag Race UK “last week”.

RuPaul, who presumably referred to season seven of Drag Race UK and season three of UK vs the World, continued: “And then, in a couple of weeks, I start [filming] season 18 in the US.”

Since 2009, RuPaul has hosted 40 seasons of Drag Race with the flagship series (17), its All Stars counterpart (9), Drag Race UK (6), Drag Race UK vs the World (2), Drag Race Down Under (3), Secret Celebrity Drag Race (2) and Global All Stars (1).

The ‘Blame It On The Edit’ songstress confirmed she still has a “lot of fun” filming the franchise, and when asked about retirement, she quipped, “Here’s the thing about show business – you don’t walk away from a job, they escort you off the set.”

RuPaul has won 14 Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on Drag Race, including eight consecutive wins for ‘Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program,’ making him the most-awarded person of colour in Emmy history.

In addition to the aforementioned series, the franchise has expanded to countries such as Thailand, Canada, Holland, Spain, Italy, France, the Philippines, Belgium, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany, with a South African edition set to air later this year.

Drag Race season 17 is currently airing in the US on MTV and in international territories on WOW Presents Plus.

You can watch RuPaul’s interview with Entertainment Tonight below.