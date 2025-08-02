Drag Race winner sets the record straight on “quitting drag” social media post

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly is clearing the air.

On 30 July, the beloved drag performer uploaded a flyer to her Instagram account promoting her birthday BBQ and yard sale in Denver, Colorado.

“Celebrate Yvie Oddly quitting drag. Support her disabled lil c****e baby medical thingy. Fund her drug habit & even etc,” the flyer reads.

“This is going to be quite a massive endeavour, & I know I can’t do it alone. That’s why I’m asking for the help of my Denver fam to make this slay (shout out to my friends for letting me use their space).

“Over the coming weeks, I could use all sorts of help to prepare, from wig care & minor clothing fixes. To organising & handiwork.. there’s a list.”

Shortly after uploading her post, fans flocked to the comment section to express their shock over her “quitting drag” revelation, with some assuming she was taking time away to focus on her health.

Since her debut on Drag Race, Yvie has been an open book about having Ehlers-Danlos syndrome type three.

“I dreaded this day, but thank you, baby, thank you for all the art you gave to the world. Always my love and support,” one fan wrote.

Another Yvie Oddly enthusiast commented: “I will forever miss your drag, but it’s important to focus on your health and your new life. You’re incredible, one of the best winners ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvie Oddly (@oddlyyvie)

A third fan wrote: “I will miss your drag so much, but I know whatever you do next will be just as amazing.”

Fortunately for fans, Yvie isn’t leaving the drag scene any time soon.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the All Stars 7 talent revealed that she was not quitting drag, adding, “not any more than I already have, no!”

“I think it’s hilarious when – no shade to every diva who believes in her heart that she’s quitting – a queen is like, ‘I’m quitting drag.’ No, you’re not, bitch. You might not be gigging as much, you might keep a secret pair of heels in the closet,” she explained to the news outlet.

“But, look at all the queens who’ve quit. Phi Phi/Jaremi, still does drag [through cosplay]. Tyra Sanchez, quit, came back, and quit again. Y’all can’t get a queen to quit drag if you wanted to. Sherry Pie still has a career. The only way a queen quits drag is through death.”

The Drag Race season 11 winner also gave insight into why she decided to troll people with the flyer.

“Because it was better than bitching at them for removing me from the messages that have already spread, which is that I just went along with what people were already saying,” Yvie explained.

“The purpose of this event is to have a yard sale. I’ve had one before, it’s never been a big deal, but where I’m at right now, when I posted that I’m having a yard sale, people jumped to crazy conclusions about my health and quitting drag. ‘She’s acting so erratic, clearly she’s on drugs.’ Instead of bitching at all of these people, I decided you’re all right.”

When the interviewer described the post as an interesting way to reclaim power from fans, Yvie responded that she was giving them “a good ending,” citing the times they had tried to anticipate her departure due to past interviews discussing her chronic illness.

“On top of being disabled, I’m dealing with this traumatic thing called ageing, where everything naturally gets harder. I never let any of this stop me,” she continued.

“I’ve taken the steps back from drag, but I guess people expected me to make a bigger announcement. I’m down to a couple of shows a month. I’m not popping my p***y every night… I’ve already [quit drag] as much as I was ever going to.”

Read Yvie Oddly’s full interview here.