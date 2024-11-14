Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon joins Broadway’s Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Jinkx Monsoon will originate the role of “Ruth” in Pirates! The Penzance Musical on Broadway.

Running at the Todd Haimes Theatre from 4 April to 22 June 2025, the upcoming “jazz-infused, New Orleans-style” musical will celebrate the “genius of Gilbert & Sullivan while taking some joyous liberties”.

“The Pirates of Penzance actually premiered in several U.S. cities, including New Orleans, which was a big center for piracy,” said director Scott Ellis. “So, since our pirates have now landed in New Orleans, we’re adapting the title to be both familiar and fresh.”

As Ruth, pirate maid and caretaker of Frederic, Jinkx is set to star alongside Ramin Karimloo as the Pirate King and David Hyde Pierce as W.S. Gilbert/Major General.

Additional cast members include Nicholas Barasch as Frederic, Preston Truman Boyd as Sullivan/Police Sergeant and Samantha Williams as Mabel Stanley.

In a statement to social media, Jinkx said: “If ever there were an unexpected role for me to sink my teeth into… she has EVERYTHING I could want in a character, not to mention a chance to play her from a completely new perspective.

“The chance to revitalize the classics is something special I am honored to be asked to do.”

Jinkx memorably rose to fame after conquering the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race (2013). She later returned for All Stars 7 (2022), Drag Race‘s first all-winners season, where she made herstory as the franchise’s first two-time champion.

In 2023, the star continued to break new ground when she played Mama Morton in Chicago, becoming the first-ever drag queen to perform in a major Broadway musical.

Earlier this year, she also became the first trans woman to play Audrey in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, and made her BBC debut as the instantly iconic Doctor Who villain Maestro.

Expect Jinkx to add another major achievement to her LinkedIn profile soon, as Pirates! The Penzance Musical will mark the first time she’s eligible for the Tony Awards. ‘Jinkx Monsoon, Tony Award winner’ sounds correct, huh?