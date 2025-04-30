Drag Race star Violet Chachki sets the record straight on “garbage” controversy

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Violet Chachki has addressed the recent controversy surrounding a viral video in which she appears to describe season 17 as “garbage.”

On 30 April, entertainment reporter Ricky Cornish shared a clip featuring Violet and Drag Race season 13 and All Stars 9 alum Gottmik, where he asks the pair for their thoughts on season 17.

When asked if “anyone served” this season — seemingly referring to the Drag Race runway — Violet responds: “I literally [have] no clue. Oh, I don’t watch. Oh, no, no, no.”

It then cuts to Violet explaining that Gottmik often shares “clips and videos” with her, adding: “I’m like, ‘Stop showing me this garbage.’ I go, ‘Stop showing it to me!’”

However, due to the way the video is edited, it appears as if Violet is directly calling season 17 “garbage,” sparking backlash online. Lexi Love, who placed joint third/fourth on the season, even retweeted the video with the caption, “What a c**t”.

Now, Violet has shared a video to her TikTok channel explaining the misunderstanding.

“I’m here in Puerto Vallarta having the most amazing time, so much love and so much light… I check my phone, and I’m seeing that the press has twisted this weird ass narrative of me saying that I am calling something garbage that I’ve never even seen,” said Violet.

“How does that make any sense? I have nothing but love and light for everything that RuPaul has done for me and for the community, for the literal world. I’m eternally grateful for that. I literally cannot have an opinion on something that I’ve not seen.”

Violet later clarified that Gottmik sends her “videos of so many things that I don’t want to see,” explaining that she “needs [her] brain to be sharp and focused on things that I care about: fierce cunt shit.”

The fashion powerhouse went on to express frustration over “being misunderstood,” stating that she has “nothing but love for every queer person in the world.” She added: “And you guys should know that by now. So, know that 100 per cent. And, mama, that’s garbage, mama.”

Gottmik came to Violet’s defence in the comments, saying Cornish’s video was “cut shady”: “Violet was saying I show her a bunch of garbage all the time not talking about Drag Race at all besides saying she hasn’t seen it.”

Violet also received support from her fans, with comments ranging from “I’m fighting my life defending u mother!” to “The way your point was obvious from the beginning. I understood you 100%. People just love being deliberately obtuse.”

You can watch Violet’s TikTok video below.