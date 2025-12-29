Drag Race UK vs the World: BBC reveals star-studded guest judges for season 3

The star-studded line-up of guest judges of Drag Race UK vs the World season three has been ru-vealed.

Last week, the folks over at the BBC officially announced the return of the beloved spin-off.

“An early present, from us to the world.⁣ RuPaul’s Drag Race UK VS The World series 3, coming soon to iPlayer #DragRaceUK⁣,” the show announced via their social media platforms.

⁣“Start your engines! Snatch a look at the international charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent as global glamazons sashay down the runway to become Queen of the Mothertucking World.”

While additional details about the cast and the season’s theme have been kept under wraps, the BBC recently revealed the first batch of celebrity guest judges joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

According to a press release, The Bear star Will Poulter, pop music icon Anastacia, British TV legend Russell T Davies, Amandaland’s Lucy Punch, Pussycats Doll stars Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, and music icons Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward of Bananarama will all appear on the panel.

Here’s what each guest judge had to say about their stint on Drag Race UK vs the World:

Will Poulter: “I’m so excited to be a guest judge. I’ve been a fan of Drag Race for years, and being there in person to see the competition live was a surreal experience and even more amazing than I imagined,” he said.

Lucy Punch: “Stepping onto the Drag Race panel was gloriously unhinged in the best way. The queens were SO SHARP and so outrageous, and breathtaking. Thank you for having me, Ru. I’d be back in a heartbeat.”

Anastacia: Sitting alongside Ru was a dream; the queens blew me away. The looks, the attitude, the fire – it was all pure power. I came in ready to judge, but honestly, I left inspired.”

Bananarama: “After years of conflicting diaries, it was a real thrill to FINALLY appear as guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World. The artistry of the queens was simply incredible, and we haven’t laughed so much in a single day of filming, ever! It was wonderful to catch up with Ru, and a joyous day all round.”

Kimberly Wyatt: Being a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World was such a thrill, the Snatch Game was pure chaos in the best way, and sharing that moment with my sister Ashley, made it even more special.

Ashley Roberts: Snatch Game was pure joy. These queens had me laughing, gasping, and living… the talent in that room was unreal, and I loved every fierce second.”

Drag Race UK vs the World season three is scheduled to premiere “soon” on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

While details are scarce, it will presumably follow the same format as its predecessor (and Canada vs the World), with All Stars seasons two-four rules: a top-two format and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens.

The contestant, crowned ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’, will follow in the footsteps of previous winners Blu Hydrangea & Tia Kofi, as well as secure a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Stay tuned for more updates on Drag Race UK vs the World season three.