Drag Race UK star Tayce makes history as she joins Strictly’s Christmas special

Tayce has made Strictly Come Dancing herstory.

On 12 November, the Drag Race UK star was announced for the 2024 Christmas Special, becoming the first drag artist to appear as a Strictly contestant in the process.

“I cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly Ballroom floor. My partner and I are going to dance for our lives!” said Tayce.

“In all seriousness, it’s an incredible honour to be the first Drag artist to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud! Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and discoballs.”

The BBC also said in a statement. “Expect festive cheer, jingle bells, mistletoe madness, bedazzling baubles and six celebrities all sleighing their way to Elstree in a bid to be crowned the Strictly Christmas Champion 2024.”

Tayce will be paired with professional dancer Kai Widdrington, who conquered the 2022 Christmas Special. Their song will be ‘A Hundred Degrees’ by Kylie Minogue.

During her appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two, Tayce told host Fleur East that she will “bring the electric, the drama, the je-ne-sais-quoi, the passion and the fashion”, adding: “I’ve honestly got most of the routine down already, so buckle up princess because it’s going to be a bumpy ride!”

The remaining contestants will be announced on Strictly: It Takes Two “in due course”.

Tayce memorably rose to fame as a contestant on the second season of Drag Race UK (2020), where she cemented her status as one of the franchise’s fiercest lip-sync assassins. She ultimately placed runner-up to Lawrence Chaney.

Following her stint on the series, the “Naomi Campbell of Drag” signed with Europe’s largest modelling agency, Models 1, and subsequently walked for brands such as Richard Quinn, The Blonds and EgonLab and modelled for Jean Paul Gaultier.

Since 2021, Tayce has co-hosted the MTV series Queerpiphany, which returns for a fourth season later this month, alongside trans activist Munroe Bergdorf. She has also launched her music career with the acclaimed rap anthem ‘Swagzilla’.

Tayce’s historic participation on Strictly was met with overwhelming praise from Drag Race alumni such as Bimini, Danny Beard, Divina De Campo, Ella Vaday, Envy Peru, Jaida Essence Hall, Kitty Scott-Claus, Kween Kong, Le Fil, Lemon, Michael Marouli, Morphine Love Dion and Tia Kofi.

Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage referenced her controversial elimination from Strictly‘s 17th season as she joked: “DON’T VOGUE.”

Courtney Act, who placed runner-up on the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars, wrote: “If I wasn’t so jealous I’d be happy for you.”

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2024 airs Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.