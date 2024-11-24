Drag Race UK season 6 has its final four queens – who are you rooting for?

Attention Drag Race UK fans! The final four queens of season six have arrived.

For this week’s maxi-challenge, the five remaining contestants – La Voix, Marmalade, Rileasa Slaves, Kyran Thrax and Lill – were asked to tap into their inner comedian for the ‘Send In The Clowns’ roast.

“Good morning, racers and condragulations for making it to the semifinals. The question remains: who will make it to next week’s grand finale and the chance to win a grand prize of £25,000,” Ru exclaimed.

“For this week’s maxi-challenge, you need to make us chuckle at this year’s comedy roast, where you’ll be dressed as clowns. Under our big top, you’ll need to roast each other, the judges and the eliminated queens.”

Due to the grand scale of the challenge, Ru brought in previous Drag Race UK roast winners, Michael Marouli and Ella Vaday, to give tips and tricks to the competing queens.

During their chat, the two alums opened up about their respective experiences, with Michael calming the queen’s nerves about the roast order.

“Well, I wanted to go first, but I got put last. And thank God, because that’s where the iconic card throw came from. I would not have done that. It was all about in the moment,” she explained. “You might be fourth, be the best there is, do you know what I mean?”

Michael also encouraged the ladies to think of the maxi-challenge as their very own comedy special.

Ella added: “Absolutely. So just, fake it. Fake it till you make it.”

After picking Michael and Ella’s brains, the ladies headed to the main stage to deliver their comedy routines.

Fortunately, the ‘Send In The Clowns’ roast was filled with hilarious moments that left the judges’ panel and the eliminated queens in stitches.

Following the maxi-challenge, the ladies strutted down the runway in their best ‘Semifinal Vinyl’ ensembles before receiving their critiques.

La Voix was showered with praise for her dynamic and engaging performance, while the other four queens earned lukewarm responses from the judges.

In the end, La Voix was named the winner of the maxi-challenge, while Rileasa and Lill landed in the bottom two.

To the beat of David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson’s track ‘Crazy What Love Can Do,’ the two talents delivered a high-energy and campy show filled with sensual reveals and drama.

Ultimately, Ru named Rileasa the winner before asking Lill to sashay away.

“I’m feeling so proud, and extremely warm and sweaty. But I learned to believe in myself more,” Lill said in her exit confessional.

“Those four queens are all so talented, and I just can’t wait to see them all and get pissed.”

Since the release of the episode, fans have flocked to social media to share their reactions to Lill’s elimination.

One viewer on X/Twitter wrote: “My fave going home on my fave challenge.. I’m so done.”

Another fan tweeted: “Lill was a clean SAFE for me this week she should be proud flustered or not she’s a natural on stage her personality is so infectious and funny.”

On next week’s grand finale of Drag Race UK season six, the final four queens will be tasked with “taking the piss out of a grand finale song worthy of Michelle McManus”.

Check out more fan reactions to the latest episode below.