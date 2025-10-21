Drag Race UK star Nyongbella on her “disconnect” with the judges and “beyond wild” fan reaction

With her showgirl style, razor-sharp wit and no-f**ks-given attitude — from her hilarious disinterest in Viola and Catrin Feelings’ quarrel to her nonchalant exit line — Nyongbella has emerged as the breakout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season seven.

Sadly, the trans icon’s popularity with viewers sharply contrasted with her experience on the judges’ panel, landing in the bottom three times. “Every single week, it was just never what I predicted,” Nyongbella tells Gay Times. “There’d be weeks where I thought they were going to hate the performance but love the look, or hate the look but love the performance, and vice versa. It was always a switcheroo with me.”

On this week’s challenge, the queens starred in “bonk-buster adaptations,” with Nyongbella performing alongside Catrin Feelings and Chai T Grande in Mucky Bitches as a high-camp horse diva. Despite eliciting laughs from viewers and delivering a unique take on the Absolutely Fabulous runway with an homage to Saffy, Nyongbella faced off against Sillexa Diction in the lip-sync smackdown and became the third queen to sashay away.

Here, we chat with Nyongbella about her elimination and overall Drag Race UK journey. She reflects on her “disconnect” with the judges, her plans for the talent show and Snatch Game, and her ambitious career goals: “I want to work in music, fashion, beauty… and the morgue.” KK, bye!

Nyongbella, how are you post-Drag Race UK elimination?

It’s been amazing. I mean, what’s great is that I left the episode in high spirits, so I didn’t leave on a downer kind of note. I don’t feel that energy, do you know what I mean? So yeah, I feel fantastic. I mean, I feel bad that a lot of people feel bad that I’m leaving, but I’m like… Don’t cry for me, Argentina. My life goes on, and I’ll be fab. This is only just the beginning.

“KK, bye”.

Exactly. KK, bye.

The delivery of that line killed me.

I’m like… what more is there to say? That’s how I felt. I’m always just going to be authentically myself and say how I feel and do what I feel. I was like, ‘I mean, you guys have put me in the bottom every freaking episode, so I’m not that thankful. I kind of suffered.’

You have truly been such a fun queen to watch, with your mixture of IDGAF attitude and being in your own world. It’s been refreshing.

Thank you so much. I’m really glad. It’s so great to hear because I was very apprehensive about how I would come across. There are so many different ways that people interpret who I am and how I present. To some people, it might seem like I’m in my own world. Some people interpret it as being aloof, or as being disinterested in other people, just very uncongenial and all this kind of stuff. People always spin things in different ways. I’m quite grateful that people took it in the best way possible.

Nah, you have a really rare and special talent of not giving a f**k while being as kind as possible about it.

It’s just the truth. One of my mottos in life, and I remember I would tell this to production every single day when they’d be like, ‘You need to hurry up, you need to do this, and you need to do that’ – I was like, ‘Nothing in this life is worth getting a wrinkle over.’ So, I’m not stressing over anything because stress gives you wrinkles. Just don’t kill yourself over it, because if you kill yourself, then you’re dead… Do you know what I mean? And then no one’s happy.

So true, babe. Let’s reflect on this week’s challenge, because I pissed every single time you were on screen as Clip Clop.

Clip Clop. Do you know what was so hard about that as well? It was so hard knowing that I’m dressed as a horse who is [called] Clip Clop, without thinking about American Dad.

I’m a huge American Dad fan. Huge.

I’m glad you got it! I said it in another interview and the person was like, ‘What?’ Do you know how hard it was to do it and not just be like, ‘Here’s my hoof’? No one got it when I said it, and I was just like, ‘Ugh, my talent, my brilliance is wasted on you people.’

How tempted were you to embrace your inner Roger Smith as Clip Clop by unleashing a “neigh!” and then just completely destroying the set?

No, honestly! I was really prepared to just go really balls-to-the-walls crazy with it, but I was a late addition to the scene. You had the first two where Michelle was really hammering, ‘You guys are doing too much.’ So I was like, ‘Well, I don’t want to do that then because now I’m going to get told [off].’ If I come onto the set doing the thing that she said not to do, she’s going to look at me and be like, ‘You’re not following direction, you’re not paying attention, bottom two!’ So, like, I’m going to try and apply the notes as I’m getting ready to go on. It didn’t help anyway. I was still in the bottom, but hey.

Well, Roger would be proud of the delivery of your lines, especially “…sent me to the glue factory!”

Thank you. Was that the thing that the judge was talking about when they said, ‘You’re inflecting on the wrong parts’? Because I thought, oh, obviously horses become glue… you emphasise that. Maybe I interpreted it wrong. I don’t remember doing that. I don’t remember half the things I did or the things I said on Drag Race, to be honest with you.

With how funny you were in the challenge, and the fact that you delivered something different on the runway by paying homage to Saffy from Ab Fab, did you expect to be in the bottom?

If the challenge was at a different point, if I take out the track record of it all, I feel like I could have been low or maybe even safe. Who knows? But when you factor in the track record overall, it makes sense. I don’t think it’s contestable. Last week was a bit more like, whoa, compared to this week, to be fair. Every single week, it was just never what I predicted. There’d be weeks where I thought they were going to hate the performance but love the look, or hate the look but love the performance, and vice versa. It was always a switcheroo with me.

This challenge I was like, ‘Okay, they’re probably going to hate the look because it’s so pedestrian.’ It was pedestrian to the point that one of the handlers was like, ‘Queens, you need to get ready to go on the runway. Are you not getting changed?’ I was like, ‘… I have.’ And they were like, ‘But you wear this all the time. I could have sworn you wore this this morning.’ And I was like, ‘No, it was in a different colour.’

So I thought they’d read it for being so pedestrian, and then they were like, ‘We’re obsessed with this! We love this! This is so ingenious!’ Then the performance, we had some issues in our rehearsals, but everyone did, so what does that mean? I felt like the end result looked pretty okay so I was like, ‘Okay, maybe they’ll like that.’ And they were just like, ‘No, we hate this.’

This was your third week in the bottom, which did not feel deserved. Last week, especially, fans thought you were going to be in the top…

So did I.

So, looking back, what do you think the judges wanted from you?

Honestly, I couldn’t tell you. I got some critiques/slash suggestions in the first episode and I was like, ‘Well, I’m not doing that.’ I won’t go into the specificities of it, but some of the comments or critiques just felt very counterintuitive to the points that were being made. Obviously, in the first week, what made the edit was RuPaul saying that she feels like my personality is put on, or it’s not authentic, and I’m being a bit fake, and dah, dah, dah. Then hearing them give suggestions like I should present more of this or do more of that… I was like, ‘You are kind of asking me to do what you’re accusing me of doing now, so I don’t think that makes any sense. I won’t be doing that.’

Then there were some other critiques like, ‘I hear what you’re saying, but I can’t really do much about that now.’ Saying things like, ‘Your runway needs to be more this, be more that,’ which is valid, but I brought what I brought with me. I can’t do anything about it. Even the performances, I think from girl groups onwards they were much more along the lines of, ‘You’re not doing bad, you’re doing good, but just not as good compared to everyone else.’ I don’t know what I’m supposed to take from that, because I’m not going to throw pearls at everyone and knock them out just to cripple them. That’s the only course of action I could think of to make myself look better. Is that what you want me to do?

I know throughout my time on Drag Race, I did my best to actively improve, progress, and showcase my best self as best I could at every challenge. I hope people see that I tried my best to fight every single week, I made it work as best I could, and I have no regrets.