Drag Race UK: Joel Dommett strips off for the season 7 premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for season seven — and Joel Dommett is baring all (quite literally) for the occasion.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode, RuPaul welcomes the comedian and presenter “back by popular demand”, only for viewers to discover him on the judging panel alongside Michelle Visage and Alan Carr wearing – well, absolutely nothing.

“Joel, what is going on here?” Ru asks, to which Dommett replies: “Uhh, Alan told me it was the naked episode. I’m livid! I look like an idiot.”

Without missing a beat, Carr raises his specs, takes a glance at Joel’s nether regions and quips: “But he’s very excited to be here…”

Season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK premieres Thursday 25 September on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The 12 queens competing for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar are Bones, Bonnie Ann Clyde, Catrin Feelings, Chai T Grande, Elle Vosque, Nyongbella, Paige Three, Pasty, Sally™, Silllexa Diction, Tayris Mongardi and Viola.

Guest judges this season include Nadine Coyle, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Jane Horrocks, Michelle de Swarte, Sophie Willan, Susan Wokoma, Joel Dommett, Mazz Murray, Jordan North and Mutya Buena.

Meanwhile, the stars embracing their inner charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for the makeover are Charlotte Church, David Potts, Dani Harmer, Diane Parish, Michelle McManus and Shobna Gulati.

In an interview with Gay Times, the cast teased what’s in store for the new season, with Viola promising “ridonkulously gag-worthy” twists and turns.

“If the girls on the show were gagged left, right and centre… the audience will be too. I was gagged the whole time. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” said Paige.

Tayris added: “I’ve already said this offline, but I’ll say it here… this is the best collection of runways this show has ever seen.”

With the political climate growing increasingly hostile towards LGBTQIA+ people – particularly the trans community – the queens also reflected on the importance of using their platforms as “queer figureheads” to champion resilience, visibility and joy.

“We see so much hatred toward our trans sisters and brothers, toward Black people and POC, especially with what’s going on in politics right now, not just in the UK,” explained Sally. “America coughs, and we catch a cold.

“It’s so important that we as individuals are visible, so people don’t look at the news and think, ‘That is the future.’ We are the future.”

