Drag Race UK: Here’s why this season 6 queen won’t appear on All Stars

Drag Race UK star La Voix has opened up about the possibility of appearing on All Stars, and it doesn’t look good.

In September, the highly anticipated sixth season of the beloved UK-based series premiered on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Across 10 episodes, 12 new queens – Actavia, Chanel O’Conor, Charra Tea, Dita Garbo, Kiki Snatch, Kyran Thrax, La Voix, Lill, Marmalade, Rileasa Slaves, Saki Yew and Zahirah Zapanta – showcased their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for RuPaul, Michelle Visage and the various guest judges.

From the werkroom interactions to the lip-sync smackdowns and the innovative runways, as well as the staple Snatch Game and Makeover – both of which have been lauded as new peaks for the franchise – the cast of Drag Race UK season six captivated viewers worldwide.

Ultimately, Kyran took home the crown and title of Britain’s Next Drag Superstar after she and La Voix delivered an epic lip sync to Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now.’

Even though season six has come to a close, fans have already called for most of the cast to return for either an All Stars or UK vs the World season – especially regarding runner-up La Voix.

Unfortunately for viewers, the beloved talent does not share the same sentiment. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, the ‘My Time’ singer revealed that she has no plans to return for a future Drag Race series.

“Don’t put me through it again,” she joked. “Do you know what? I’ve done it once, and I’ve managed to do it very well and get right for the top two.

“So, I wouldn’t risk doing it again and being voted off the second week or not enjoying the ride as much as I have this time.”

After praising season six and her sisters for being “very special,” she added: “So, my memory and my loyalty to that season is the only time. You won’t, sadly, catch me on All Stars.”

While the industry veteran has no plans to return to the Drag Race workroom, she revealed to the news outlet that she has “exciting ventures” in the pipeline.

During her time on Drag Race UK season six, La Voix dominated the competition, never landing in the bottom and earning four RuPeter Badges – three of which were consecutive.

In addition to her showstopping talent, the Queen of the Universe star and her heartwarming relationship with her father, Richard, won fans over during the universally acclaimed makeover episode.

We can’t wait to see what the future has in store for the iconic La Voix.