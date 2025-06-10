10 Drag Race UK queens that need to return for All Stars

Listen, we already know that the Drag Race UK alumni are worthy of an All Stars all their own (as opposed to another iteration of UK vs the World!). And, with the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars already underway on Paramount+, what better time to put forward our UK faves?

Ella Vaday (season 3)

Ella Vaday had an ‘ellova time’ on her season. There’s no denying that the “beast from Dagenham East” brought outfit after outfit, proving her funny bones as Nigella Lawson on Snatch Game (microwavé anyone?) and showing care for her other castmates. With four maxi-challenge wins, fans saw her as the frontrunner, and we know she would make for fierce competition.

Scarlett Harlett (season 3)

No Drag Race season is complete without some shady drama, and we know Miss Harlett delivers, from getting into it with Ella Vaday and having a heated off-camera moment with Krystal Versace, winner of season three. Her somewhat bumpy ride on the show gave fans so much to talk about. We’d love to see her chaotic return.

Cheddar Gorgeous (season 4)

Rarely do Drag Race contestants surprise us, but when Cheddar Gorgeous took to the stage, we knew we were in for something truly unique and special. From their fantastical looks, knowledge of LGBTQIA+ histories and proud, powerful folkloric-inspired presence on the mainstage, we were hooked – and now we want more from the fantasy.

Bring Gorgeous back! Bring Gorgeous back! Bring Gorgeous back!

Vicki Vivacious (season 5)

From farmland to fabulous, Vicki Vivacious wasn’t afraid to say it as it is. Seriously, who could forget that Untucked confrontation with DeDeLicious, or the legendary lip-sync between the pair? We revel in a rivalry and bitter feud. So why not bring someone who knows how to do both, back?

La Voix (season 6)

La Voix was the pièce de résistance of one of the best ever seasons of Drag Race UK. The drag legend brought experience, comedy, singing (that voice?!), acting – everything a Drag Race fan dreams of, and excelled beyond measure. Watching La Voix show these gals how to do it with effortless pizzaz and infectious humour would be nothing short of an honour. An honour! (It bears repeating).

Charra Tea (season 6)

Sunshine, lollipops, anyone? Charra Tea’s kindness and bright primary colour palette showed the nation that looking like a children’s entertainer is actually pretty cunt. Her looks were a dopamine-fuelled dream, while her candid chats and softer approach brought a different dynamic than we’re used to. We love you, Charra!

Tayce (season 2)

Tayce’s legendary face card and ferocious performances went down in herstory. It’s my Roman Empire, honestly. The Welsh queen brought fashion, humour and a good dose of silliness we know would have the other brilliant queens quaking in their boots. Her quick reads, piercing stare and drop-dead gorgeous looks need to be brought back to the mainstage, STAT.

Joe Black (season 2)

Brighton native Joe Black brought campiness, concepts and, err, H&M? While neither Ru, or us for that matter, would like to see the return of the fated little pink velvet dress, we can’t help but feel that this kooky clown had *so* much more to give. Come back, Joe Black. Feed the children. We’re hungry!

Tomara Thomas (season 6)

The self-proclaimed Femme Fatale of Drag Race UK season five, Tomara Thomas brought the laughs. Literally. If you don’t believe us, check out this compilation of the SIXTY times Miss Thomas cackled her way through her season here…

From cracking up RuPaul to laughing at her own jokes, Thomas’s energy was a serious vibe. Would she rub people up the wrong way? Probably. Would that make great TV? Absolutely.

Black Peppa (season 4)

Nobody brought the spice like Black Peppa. Her avant-garde interpretations of club-kid fashion, fierce competitive spirit and unmistakable competitiveness are more than enough to warrant a space on our list. Peppa’s season was a stand out, just like her, and we want to see more goddamn it!