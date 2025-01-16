Drag Race queens on why the world needs UK All Stars – and who should compete

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK say it’s “time for a UK-only All Stars”.

At DragCon UK (10 January), nine legendary contestants from across the British series correctly told GAY TIMES that Drag Race UK is long overdue, and named the queens that should sashay into the werkroom for a second – and in some cases, third – shot at the crown.

“There’s been so many of us, we’re ready,” said Divina De Campo, who memorably placed runner-up on the show’s first-ever season.

“Look, they’ve gotta ask me. If the question is there, then I make the decision. If the question is not there, I don’t make the decision, which means there hasn’t been a question, because I haven’t made the decision yet.”

“I’m going, I’m ready!” Divina continued, before joking: “I’m less crazy than I was [last time]. I’m on the meds. I’m fine. I’d totally pass the psych exam this time!”

Baga Chipz, Divina’s co-star who returned for UK vs the World season one, placing third, said: “The calibre’s not as good over here… I’m only joking! There’s been at least five queens [on Drag Race UK] that could do it.”

The two-time Snatch Game winner added: “You’ve only got to phone me, World of Wonder. I don’t have to win, but if you need a TV show making, I’ll supply the goods.”

Alexis Saint Pete (season five), Charra Tea (season six), Choriza May (season three, UK vs the World season two), Ella Vaday (season three), Kate Butch (season five), Le Fil (season four, Canada vs the World season two), and Victoria Scone (season four, Canada vs the World season one) shared the same sentiments.

Le Fil revealed that he wants to see “loads of Asian people” cast on the series, as well as season four’s Pork Chop, Just May.

Charra vouched for her season six sister (and boyfriend!) Actavia, before hilariously theorising: “But then I wouldn’t wanna compete ‘cause I would go home first. Well, I said Actavia so I’d probably go home second.”

For more on a potential Drag Race UK All Stars and the iconic queens that should compete, watch the full clip here or below.

Last year, season five runner-up Michael Marouli predicted that Drag Race UK All Stars “would be so successful, so huge”.

“Can you imagine seeing all those personalities back together on our screen? Especially queens that didn’t get the crown?” said the OneMikeDoubleTheT host, before naming fan-favourites such as season two alumni A’Whora, Bimini and Tayce.

“Not winning the crown poured gasoline on the fire. So now I’m like, ‘Get me back on All Stars, get me the crown and let’s have a ball!’ I’m coming for blood, baby.”

