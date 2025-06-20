Drag Race: This week’s All Stars 10 lip sync leaves fans divided

Chaos has erupted in the Drag Race fandom due to the latest All Stars 10 episode.

Warning* Major spoilers ahead

Following their electric debut, the bracket three queens – Acid Betty, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, Denali, Ginger Minj, and Alyssa Hunter – returned to the workroom to decompress and reflect on the MVQ twist.

After settling on the couches, the bottom four shared their thought processes on how they wanted to divvy out the points.

“So here’s the thing, Ginger won. Daya won. Great job. They have their points already. Are we planning to give the points to the winners, or are we planning, like, here?” Cynthia asked the group.

Acid was the first to chime in, telling the other queens that she would not give her MVQ point to Ginger and Daya. Alyssa echoed similar sentiments, stating that each of the bottom queens deserved one point because they all had good critiques.

In a confessional, Denali opened up about her disappointment at not being in the top.

“Now I have to deal with this little high school game of, like, whose clique are you in and da, da, da, da, da. No, that’s just not me,” she explained.

After Daya and Ginger returned to the workroom, the latter encouraged the queens to give away their points.

Similar to bracket one, the first MVQ giveaway was drama-free, with all four of the bottom queens receiving a point.

The six queens were then tasked with their first mini-challenge, a photoshoot paying homage to the beloved film Clueless and its lead heroine, Cher Horowitz.

“You each get 30 seconds to “Cher” some poses. In the end, the queen whose photo is totally bugging wins,” Ru explained.

Of course, the ladies did a fantastic job tapping into their inner Cher and delivering hilarious poses. In the end, Denali won the mini-challenge and a cash tip of $1,000.

After putting away their yellow plaid skirts and blonde wigs, Ru tasked the queens with their second maxi challenge, performing a hoedown throwdown at the new drag festival, Stagecooch.

“In two groups, you’ll be introducing these country bangers: ‘Key Your Car, a song about heartbreak and revenge, and ‘Trailer Hitch,’ a song about what it takes to get your man’s attention,” Ru explained.

“First, you’ll write your own verses. Next, you’ll record your vocals with composer David Steinberg, and then each group will be in charge of staging your performance. So, I’ll leave you with the tracks so you can choose your groups and decide which song you’ll perform.”

Following Ru’s exit from the workroom, the queens buckled down and listened to both tracks.

While the ladies enjoyed both tracks, the majority of the group wanted to take on ‘Trailer Hitch.’

Fortunately, there were no dramatic stand-offs, with Daya and Ginger volunteering to do the other country track.

In the end, the teams were as follows: ‘Trailer Hitch’: Alyssa, Denali, and Acid; and ‘Key Your Car’: Cynthia, Ginger, and Daya.

All of the queens thrived during the creative process for Stagecooch due to their previous music experience or having won their respective girl group challenges.

“In season 13, this was actually my only challenge win. Music it just is like my language. I just really feel bad for everybody else today because, I mean, this is my week,” Denali exclaimed.

Cynthia echoed similar sentiments in a confessional: “This smell, mira. This is like winning.”

After coming up with their verses and group names, the queens headed to the recording studio to meet up with gay country music superstar Orville Peck and David.

Naturally, the queens’ recording session was full of hilarious hijinks, partially due to Orville’s dreamy presence.

With their tracks completed, the two groups of queens headed to the stage to come up with their choreography. While both teams worked well together, the Trailer Hitch girls shone throughout rehearsals, intimidating the ‘Key Your Car’ ladies.

The next day, queens returned to the workroom refreshed and ready to tackle the challenge.

Group’ Key Your Car’ were confident about their upcoming number.

“Our choreography was a little bit rough, but after putting in the hours last night, I feel like we’re in a really good place. At least, I hope,” Ginger said in a confessional.

Alyssa echoed similar sentiments, telling her ‘Trailer Hitch’ teammates: “I’m so shocked that, like, our lyrics turned so good. I mean, I thought we were going to be the underdogs.

“But girl, after rehearsals, and I saw them, and I saw ours, I feel so confident right now. Really, I feel very confident. I think we got this.”

With their mugs finished, the queens headed to the main stage to deliver their Stagecooch performances.

Unsurprisingly, the ladies absolutely devoured the challenge, with each group captivating the judges with their unique verses, comedic chops and creative choreography.

After walking down the runway in their best Night of 1000 Miley ensembles, Ru and the panel dished out critiques.

Like their first challenge, all of the contestants in bracket two received sweeping praise for their Stagecooch performances and runway looks.

In the end, Denali and Ginger were named the top two queens of the week and asked to participate in a lip sync for the win.

To Miley Cyrus’ beloved track ‘See You Again,’ the two drag talents delivered high-energy, outfit ruveals, flips, turns and drama galore.

Following their showstopping performances, Ru announced Ginger as the winner, resulting in her receiving an additional $10,000 cash tip and an extra point.

Since its premiere, chaos has erupted in the Drag Race fandom due to the results of this week’s lip sync.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “Ginger is undeniably very good at DRAG RACE. Yall have to understand that being good at this competition is a skill. The hate around her is very weird cause she so obviously deserves an All Star crown!”

Another viewer on BlueSky skeeted: “The winner of this week’s lip sync? Girl… Is you good, Miss Paul?”

A third fan on Drag Race Reddit commented: “I know people are hating on Ginger, but she did do well with the lip sync—and so did Denali! Ginger emoted the lyrics better, and obviously, Denali did better dancing. I really thought it was gonna be a double win this week, which would have been more fair.”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 10, the queens will be tasked with “playing canines fighting for the love of a golden retriever in TV’s newest dating show ‘The Golden Bitchelor.”

Check out more fan reactions below.