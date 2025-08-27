“High camp”: Drag Race stars celebrate Down Under vs the World news

Drag Race Down Under has officially been confirmed for its own Vs the World spin-off – and alumni are “kinda gagged”.

On 26 August, Stan – the show’s network in Australia – announced that Australasian queens will be “stepping onto the global stage”, with Michelle Visage returning as host and Rhys Nicholson as judge.

Rounding out the panel is Lazy Susan, who conquered Down Under’s fourth season — the first with Visage as host following RuPaul’s departure.

“LET’S DO THIS!” commented Visage, later writing in her own post that “MAMA’S HERE” and she is “beyond thrilled, excited and honored to be at the helm once again” for the first season of Drag Race Down Under vs the World.

“I can’t WAIT to see the very best in drag that the globe has to offer! What a treasure to behold!” she added. “Are you ready Rhys Nicholson and Lazy Susan? Cuz I AM.”

On Stan’s post, a plethora of alumni across the franchise celebrated the news – and even expressed interest in competing.

“I’ll bring some french pastry if you want it,” wrote La Briochée (France season one), while Eve 6000 (Canada season two) said she’ll “take the flight lowkey”.

Ilona Verley (Canada season one) seemingly vied for a spot too as she said “hi” to Down Under’s ETCETERA ETCETERA (season one) and Molly Poppinz (season two). Lina Galore, season three winner of Drag Race Italia, commented that Italian queens are “READY!”

In a statement, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said: “We couldn’t be more excited to expand the Drag Race legacy. We are going totally Glocal as local legends face off against global icons.

“Down Under vs the World promises a season packed with unfiltered moments, fashion, and lip syncs that will leave no lash unglued.”

This marks the fourth official Vs the World series, after UK vs the World (seasons won by Blu Hydrangea and Tia Kofi) and Canada’s Drag Race vs the World (won by Ra’Jah O’Hara and Lemon).

The series will stream on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and select territories, while airing simultaneously on Stan in Australia.