Following the removal of HIV resources from government websites under the Trump administration, Drag Race star Lexi Love is opening up about her HIV status.

Since the felon’s inauguration on 25 January, his administration has taken aim at various marginalised communities including those who are HIV positive, from eliminating valuable information online to stopping supply of live-saving drugs in countries supported by USAID.

Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, criticised how Trump “claims to be a strong proponent of freedom of speech, yet he is clearly committed to censorship of any information containing or related to LGBTQ Americans and issues that we face”.

“This action proves the Trump administration’s goal of making it as difficult as possible for LGBTQ Americans to find federal resources or otherwise see ourselves reflected under his presidency,” she said in a statement.

“Sadly for him, our community is more visible than ever; and this pathetic attempt to diminish and remove us will again prove unsuccessful.”

In an Instagram post, Lexi shared how this impacts her ‘health and well-being as an entertainer”.

“I am personally affected by this stance and will work to use this new platform to not only find resources for myself but those who I am connected to socially and here!” she explained. “I’m so sorry everyone! This is hard and it’s frustrating and it’s insulting.”

Despite this, Lexi said she will “continue to love myself” and implored her followers “to do so as well, no matter the road we are headed down”. She then compared the Trump administration’s continuous attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly trans and non-binary people, to the “g*d d*m* Oregon Trail”.

In response to a follower questioning “how many people were using the federal website for HIV resources,” Lexi revealed that she “actually utilized the government funded program for over 10 years and it’s the only reason that I am alive today”.

Lexi then shared a screenshot of the encounter in a separate Instagram post, where she lamented the “lack of education surrounding HIV protection in the LGBTQIA+ community. She added: “I really did not think that I would have to explain myself like this today but it seems appropriate and necessary.”

Earlier this year, Lexi made her Drag Race debut on season 17, quickly becoming a fan favorite and winning the second challenge with her iconic roller skate routine. She also went viral with Crystal Envy for their lip-sync to Doechii’s dance-rap anthem ‘Alter Ego,’ which soon began climbing the global charts.

Read Lexi’s full Instagram posts below, and for a comprehensive resource on HIV issues, visit GLAAD.

