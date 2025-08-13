Drag Race: Sum Ting Wong dishes on her Slaysian Royale return and drag evolution

Sum Ting Wong has returned, and she’s ready to showcase her drag evolution.

Fans were first introduced to the talented performer when she competed on the inaugural season of Drag Race UK. Throughout her run, the Brummie superstar earned praise for her dry sense of humour and emotional backstory; the latter of which has massively resonated with fans, particularly those within the Asian community.

While Sum’s journey came to an end during the fourth episode, she left a lasting impression on viewers at home, resulting in her becoming a fan favourite. Since then, the beloved talent has continued to carve out a lane for herself in the drag industry while also branching into the music sphere, releasing a range of singles and performing DJ sets.

After nearly seven years away from the franchise, Sum will be back on our TV screens for the groundbreaking Drag Race Philippines All Stars spin-off, Slaysian Royale. Hosted by Paolo Ballesteros, the new batch of episodes will feature former Filipino contestants competing against some of the franchise’s most iconic Asian queens.

In light of the release of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale, we spoke with Sum about her highly anticipated return, the queen she was surprised didn’t make the cast, and what fans can expect from the herstoric season.

Congratulations on your return to the Drag Race franchise! You first spoke with GAY TIMES back in 2019 for Drag Race UK season one — how has your drag evolved since then?

Oh my god, the GAY TIMES cover is my favourite look ever. Of, like, the girls, not myself, because you told us what you wanted… We all look great and cohesive. It was very gorgeous. Thank you, GAY TIMES, for making us look so good!

What are you most excited for fans of your drag to see this time around?

I’m glad I get the opportunity to show them the elevation. It’s still stupid. Like, I’m still a stupid girl. So, seeing my silly girl persona elevated on Drag Race on Slaysian Royale is something that I’m very excited for everyone to see.

What do you hope they take away from this new Sum Ting Wong experience?

I hope people who are already my fans [say], ‘Oh yeah, that’s how girl levelled up.’ And I want new people to see that drag isn’t so serious, and how much fun it can be.

Without giving too much away, what can you tease about this long-awaited all-Asian edition of Drag Race?

Well, here’s some tea. It’s 42 degrees Celsius. You’ll see me and a few other of my sweaty, unacclimatised girls. Ivory Glaze… Ivory Glaze from Australia was struggling with the heat, okay? So, I didn’t feel so bad.

You’re competing alongside some Drag Race legends from all corners of the franchise. When the queens sashayed into the werkroom, who were you most excited to see enter the room?

I was really excited to see Khianna and Brigiding. I was super excited because I’ve watched their seasons, and I’ve been a fan of Brigiding for many years. But the one I was super excited to see walk through was Suki Doll, because I’ve seen her work on Brooke Lynn Hytes and we’ve hung out a couple of times. She’s really good friends with Icesis Couture. So, Suki is the girl to go to when it comes to clothes. And I wouldn’t say “outfits” — it’s clothes. Like, these are stunning garments. This is fashion, what she does. So I was super excited to see the creator of these outfits.

And, be honest — were there any queens who made you think, ‘Oh sh*t’ competition-wise?

Competition-wise, I think it was the one that I always thought, ‘Oh, she’s hungry for this.’ Khianna and probably Brigiding. Because it had been so long for Brigiding as well. I think Brigiding was just after I was on my season. But, Brigiding and Khianna have a fire in their eyes.

Were there any queens you expected — or hoped — to see on this season that didn’t make the cast?

Jujubee. Why wasn’t she there? I was just waiting for her to come in. Maybe she’ll appear out of the box, episode one, we’ll see. I might drop her a message now, and be like, ‘I can’t believe you weren’t on the season. It’s really unfair.’

Across the Drag Race franchise, Asian queens have brought some truly iconic moments to the werkroom — from show-stopping runways to unforgettable performances. Do you have a favourite moment?

It might be Manila Luzon’s ‘Macarthur Park’ lip sync. I think off the top of my head, that’s my favourite moment from an Asian drag queen.

And how about something you’ve brought, your favourite moment?

The stamp. Followed closely by my very law-accurate David Attenborough!

What do you think Asian queens bring to Drag Race that’s so unique and exciting?

I think it’s our culture. I think it’s our upbringing and culture. I feel like, me personally, I’m able to really express and learn more about the beauty of my Asian culture through doing drag.

What kind of impact do you hope Slaysian Royale has on fans at home — especially viewers who are Asian or who dream of following in the footsteps of this cast?

I feel like seeing yourself on television is super important. We do have a little representation, but having a show dedicated to just Asian queens is going to be huge for the kids watching — especially kids who aren’t in predominantly Asian countries. If you’re watching on WOW Presents Plus, you get to see more people like you. Then it inspires you to understand your roots and be more like yourself, because a lot of the time, when you’re born in a different country than your heritage, you have this dichotomy where you don’t know whether to be, say, white or Asian, or you feel like you’re too Asian. Seeing stuff like Slaysian Royale lets you experience your Asian-ness in a way that shows pride, rather than shame.

What message would you give to younger viewers if they’re struggling with their identity, or perhaps considering pursuing drag themselves?

Especially in Asian households — for me personally, I can’t speak for everyone — I was only comfortable exploring my true identity, my love of drag, when I had found a safe space. And by safe space, I mean I found my chosen family. So, if anything happened, or if anyone didn’t accept who I’d expressed myself as, I always had a family to fall back on if, say, my original family didn’t accept it. But I’ve been quite lucky in that respect, where my family have accepted it. So again, to everyone — and to young kids specifically — be safe with how you take care of yourself. Maybe “take care of yourself” is number one. Then find your chosen family, and really express yourself when you are safe.

Have any of your fellow Drag Race UK season one sisters given you any good advice?

Yeah, it’s not being so stubborn.

And do you all still support each other?

They will all be tuning in, we’ve got a little group chat, and we’ve been talking about it, and it’s been nice.

Back to your Slayasian Royale sisters, some quick-fire questions… who is most likely to cry in Untucked?

Me.

Throw a lip-sync surprise that nobody saw coming?

Ivory.

Finally, what else can we expect from Sum Ting Wong aside from Drag Race Philippines Slaysian Royale?

Keep an eye on my Spotify profile, and my Tidal profile, and on all streaming services, because I have new music coming out very, very soon.

Catch brand new episodes of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale every Wednesday from 13 August on WOW Presents Plus.