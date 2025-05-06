Drag Race: Nicole Paige Brooks reveals the queen who backed out of All Stars 10

Nicole Paige Brooks has spilt the tea on the queen who allegedly backed out of Drag Race All Stars 10.

On 9 May, fans will be treated to the popular drag franchise’s landmark tenth season of All Stars.

Described as the “Tournament of All Stars,” the new batch of episodes will feature 18 queens, who are divided into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes.

The synopsis adds: “At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will then advance to the semi-finals.

“There, they’ll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over 3 episodes. The tournament will culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown, where the finalists will battle it out for a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

While All Stars 10 is set to be the gaggiest Drag Race season yet, it almost featured a different lineup queens.

On 6 May, Nicole Paige Brooks took to TikTok live to spill some major tea about the forthcoming batch of episodes – including the alleged casting and pre-filming departure of season 14 queen Maddy Morphosis.

“See, what happened was, they sent us a list of names, and there was a girl on there, and we had to, you know, get ready to read this girl or whatever and then when we got to the hotel, she wasn’t there,” the season 2 queen explained.

Nicole went on to reveal that production came to their room with a laptop to explain the situation. However, midway through her story, the beloved talent asked a person off-screen if she should reveal the queen’s name.

“I don’t know what I can’t show them. Anyway, so they said, this drag queen who is also a heterosexual, I can just say that, is not going to be here, so this is the person who’s going to be here, they’re on season 17,” she continued.

“And they showed us videos, they were like, ‘Here’s a couple of her runways. Here’s her reading Mistress,’ because Mistress met her during filming. And that’s how we met Lydia, on the internet.”

When a viewer asked if it was Maddy, Nicole confirmed before giving further insight into how production incorporated Lydia into the cast.

“They were like, ‘Yeah, you got to pretend that you’ve already seen season 17.’ So, like, yeah it was really weird. But we were like, I guess she made an impression.”

Naturally, Drag Race fans flocked to social media to share their reactions to the juicy tea.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “Maan such a let down ,Production pre-briefing them on Lydia. Would’ve been so much fun and a gag for them to experience ms butthole no lube!”

Another viewer on Reddit echoed similar sentiments: “This is really juicy, but I pray she doesn’t get sued or something. Stay safe queen. PS – I hate that they made them watch Lydia on s17, it would be so funny to watch a random girl enter that no one knows.”

A third Drag Race fan added: “Honestly, Maddy dropping out is a good thing bcuz i would love to see her in a different all stars format. i think she has potential to go far, and i think she was underappreciated on her season.”

While Maddy isn’t appearing on All Stars 10, six of her season 14 sisters are set to return to the workroom for another shot at the crown.

The lineup is as follows: Acid Betty (season 8), Aja (season 9, All Stars 3), Alyssa Hunter (season 14), Bosco (season 14), Cynthia Lee Fontaine (season 8, 9), Daya Betty (season 14), Deja Skye (season 14), Denali (season 13) and Ginger Minj (season 7, All Stars 2, 6).

More gag-worthy star power incoming: Irene Dubois (season 15), Jorgeous (season 14, All Stars 9), Kerri Colby (season 14), Lydia B Kollins (season 17), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (season 15), Nicole Paige Brooks (season 2), Olivia Lux (season 13), Phoenix (season 3) and Tina Burner (season 13).

In addition to the gargantuan cast of queens, All Stars 10 is set to feature a star-studded lineup of guest judges, including Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Colman Domingo, Ice Spice, Susanne Bartsch, Kate Beckinsale, Adam Shankman, Mayan Lopez, and Devery Jacobs.

RuPaul will be joined on the panel by mainstays Michelle Visage, Ts Madison, Jamal Sims, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley, as well as recurring judge Law Roach.

Drag Race All Stars 10 will air every Friday on Paramount Plus in the US, and WOW Presents Plus in the UK.

The sure-to-be iconic season will also be accompanied by new episodes of Drag Race All Stars: Untucked. Visit here for more tea on the cast.