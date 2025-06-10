“She let me have it”: Drag Race’s Kerri reveals why Sasha Colby blocked Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Drag Race stars Kerri Colby and Mistress Isabelle Brooks have addressed their feud together, also revealing the reason why Sasha Colby blocked Mistress.

Over the last few weeks, fans have immersed themselves in the chaotic shenanigans of All Stars 10‘s second bracket of queens – Mistress, Kerri, Jorgeous, Nicole Paige Brooks, and Lydia Butthole Kollins.

Since sashaying into the workroom last month, the ladies have brought stunning looks, hilarious comedic moments and, of course, messy, messy drama.

From Mistress and Jorgeous tricking Kerri and Nicole out of MVQ points to Tina and Mistress getting into a heated argument in the workroom, the ladies have given us incredible reality TV.

While bracket two ended its run on Friday’s (6 June) episode, the drama seemingly continued between Mistress and Kerri over the weekend.

In an exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kerri revealed that her drag mother, Sasha Colby, blocked Mistress on social media, adding: “At least she was. Let me check if it’s still active.”

In the same piece, the aforementioned news outlet inserted an excerpt from Mistress’ interview, in which she addressed the tea.

“If [Kerri] wants to put that out there, we can get into it. When this happened, Kerri went home and told Sasha a bunch of lies, and Sasha got upset with me,” the season 15 queen said.

“Apparently, Kerri felt like she was the most robbed queen in Drag Race history. Which, if that’s the case, how did you do three challenges and not win one? It’s a prime example of people taking things too seriously.

“What happened on TV, Kerri brought that drama into the real world, and that’s why I’ll never f**k with her… But, yeah, [Sasha and I] have each other blocked.”

Mistress provided further insight into the situation on X/Twitter, stating that the drama had occurred over a year ago and that Sasha had every right to feel the way she did.

“Nothing but love from my end for all the Colbys and nothing but respect for Sasha. I hope one day we can be on better terms, but I will always respect a bitch who rides for those they love,” she added.

Of course, the drama between Mistress and Kerri sparked discourse within the Drag Race fandom, with many fans flocking to social media to take sides and share their opinions.

However, on Monday (9 June), the two talented queens squashed any notion of bad blood when they collaborated on a new video for Mistress’ YouTube channel.

In the video titled Why I Backstabbed Kerri Colby… (EXPOSING THE TRUTH), the pair reflected on all the messy twists and turns of the season and the impact it had on their friendship.

“When you got home, you got me together bitch. You got your lick back,” Mistress exclaimed.

“I got myself together. I had to do that first. I was just like, ‘What the fuck was this?'” Kerri added.

When asked how she navigated her feelings and experience, the season 14 star revealed that she confided in Sasha.

“So, my mother checked in on me, and she wanted to know what happened, and my report card was not what she wanted to hear. So then she was like, ‘What the fuck happened, daughter?'” she continued.

“I told her exactly what happened. I said Mistress wanted to do her thing, and she really got her lick back on the Colbys, honey. She took it out on me. She let me have it.”

Mistress then revealed the moment she found out that Sasha was not happy with her.

“First of all, I forever and always love Sasha. When all that happened, Chevelle [Brooks] called me, which Chevelle is like Sasha’s best friend, she called me, and she was like, ‘Sasha said this and this about you‘, and I was like, ‘You know what? That’s f**king sickening,'” Mistress said.

The duo went on to reveal that they didn’t talk to each other for a while after returning from Drag Race All Stars 10.

However, after running into each other at Mickey’s – a gay bar in West Hollywood – the two worked through their differences in a two-hour chat.

“So we talked it out, we did talk for like two hours,” Mistress said before Kerri added, “It was a long convo. But I feel like there was so much for us to talk about beyond the initial scuffle. Because I felt like all that energy was coming from a deeper place. And so I was like, ‘I don’t understand.'”

When Mistress asked Kerri if she now understood her game strategy, the latter agreed, joking that she “got the concept.”

“We’re also very unserious. It took me a minute, obviously. But we realised it was TV and that was something that I had been telling you too. I was like, you have to understand that if you were in my position, I feel like you would have nuked the entire west coast,” Kerri continued.

Mistress agreed, adding that she would have “cut up so badly” before adding that she understood where Kerri was coming from.

We’re happy to hear that these two extremely talented queens are on good terms.

Check out their full sit-down below.