Drag Race: Joella shades anti-LGBTQ+ politicians with “ugliest dress” runway

Joella has ruvealed what she would’ve worn on the latest RuPaul’s Drag Race runway, and fans (including us) are gagged.

Earlier this year, Drag Race viewers were introduced to the self-described “Slaysian Diva” of Los Angeles when the show’s 17th season made its worldwide premiere.

During her run in the competition, she quickly became a fan-favourite queen due to her confident demeanour, Untucked shenanigans, and heartwarming relationship with pop star Katy Perry.

While Joella’s inaugural Drag Race journey ended after episode four, she has continued to gag fans by sharing her unseen runway outfits on social media.

On 23 March, the LA-based queen unveiled her most creative design yet for episode 12’s “ugliest” dress category.

Instead of going for gaudy ruffles or your traditional offensive pattern, Joella’s dress channelled the ugliness of homophobia by highlighting four US politicians known for spreading anti-LGBTQIA+ hate.

“UGLIEST DRESS EVER! | HOMOPHOBIA IS A DISEASE! | My ugliest dress ever runway is inspired by sickness and disease because homophobia is a disease,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Politicians who have been very vocally homophobic and transphobic are featured on my dress. (Marjorie Taylor Greene, George Santos, Mike Pence, Michael J Knowles). This is truly the UGLIEST dress any Rugirl has ever worn.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joella (@thejoelladynasty)

Joella’s dress was an immediate hit with Drag Race fans, with many praising the beloved talent for hitting the theme and her unapologetic political statement.

One fan tweeted: “This is such an amazing concept. I’m livvingggggg.”

Another Drag Race enthusiast on Reddit wrote: “This actually EATS, Joella truly hit the mark here.”

A third fan commented: “Joella’s perspective of drag brings me back to early seasons, I love it.”

Joella’s recent post comes a few weeks after she opened up to Collider about her experience on Drag Race season 17 – including the moment she was most shocked to see.

“What shocked me the most was the girls’ genuine reaction to me because I didn’t realize I was making everyone that mad,” she told the news outlet.

Joella also gave insight into some of her iconic interactions with her season 17 sisters, explaining that she’s just a “brutally honest person.”

“I think that might be the way I say things. Okay, so growing up, having Asian parents from Asia, I didn’t really fit socially with people up until middle school and high school,” she explained.

“I took in a lot of media to kind of catch up. I feel like I started finding ways to talk and to speak in a certain way to not sound too Asian or too weird. And I feel like it’s affecting me up to this point where now almost everything I say is either funny or entertaining or the tone of it is in a certain way. I don’t know. I guess it’s good for TV, so that’s why I’m here.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 airs on Fridays on MTV in the US and on Saturdays in the UK on WOW Presents Plus.