Drag Race season 17: Jewels Sparkles leaves social media due to toxic finale discourse

Jewels Sparkles has stepped away from social media in response to the toxic fan reaction to the Drag Race finale.

On 18 April, RuPaul inducted a brand-new champion into the Drag Race Hall of Fame during the final episode of season 17.

After weeks of intense maxi-challenges, showstopping runways, and jaw-dropping lip-syncs, Jewels, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, and Lexi Love reunited in front of a studio audience for one final face-off for the crown.

Like previous seasons, the four talented performers were tasked with presenting an original solo number inspired by their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

While the foursome delivered incredible performances, Onya and Jewels emerged victorious and were named the top two queens.

Following the Miss Congeniality crowning, the two drag powerhouses returned to the mainstage to compete in a lip-sync smackdown to Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra.’

Naturally, Jewels and Onya killed the lip sync, bringing the beloved track to life with their electric dance moves, dips, theatrics and turns.

Ultimately, RuPaul named Onya the winner of the lip sync and Drag Race season 17.

While many viewers embraced the crowning of the Ohio-based queen, it also sparked toxic discourse – with some “fans” attempting to downplay the finale results or pit the two queens against each other.

In response to the polarising responses, Jewels took to X/Twitter with a heartfelt post praising Onya and her incredible win.

“Just hopping on to say how proud I am of @OnyaNurve. You are an absolute superstar and deserve this and the world, I can’t wait to see what you do with this reign, sister. IT DO TAKE NURVE BAYBE,” she wrote.

Jewels also revealed her temporary departure from X/Twitter, stating that she’ll return after “fans” stop feeding into the toxic finale discourse.

“Taking a break from Twitter again now to preserve my mental. It’s sad that instead of just celebrating Onya’s glorious win, people have to pit us against each other and it breaks my heart actually so I’ll be back when y’all stfu. LOVE YOU SO MUCH BYE,” she wrote in an additional tweet.

Jewels’ social media post was immediately embraced by non-toxic Drag Race fans, with one person writing: “I love you and Onya both so much and hate how negative and hateful some of the fanbase is.”

Another person tweeted: “You’re loved and admired, both of you did amazing and great things await for you two.”

A third Drag Race fan wrote: “Wild that the girls have to do this. Y’all don’t deserve them!!!”

Jewels also received support from Onya, who affectionately wrote: “Love you sis. So so so so much. So proud of you.”

While the pair’s Drag Race season 17 journey has ended, their upcoming schedules are set to be extremely booked and busy.

Over the next few months, Jewels and Onya will embark on solo tours and star in collaborative tours with other Drag Race alumni.

In October, the two will reunite for their own set of performances across Europe, making stops in Stockholm, Berlin, Amsterdam and Madrid.

We can’t wait to see Onya and Jewels continue to thrive.