Drag Race icon Priyanka gets engaged to longtime partner: “I love you so much”

Condragulations are in order — and wedding bells — for Priyanka!

In a heart-warming video posted to Instagram on 9 December, the Canada’s Drag Race winner is seen celebrating her fifth anniversary with partner George Skaruz, surrounded by family and friends.

“I know that all of you want us to get engaged…” Priyanka tells the room, before adding, “we are!” and dropping to one knee to propose, prompting a visibly stunned reaction from Skaruz, while their family and friends erupt into hollers of joy.

Priyanka captioned the video: “We’re engaged! @geoska – 5 years together and now we’re getting married! I love you so much and I never in my life thought I’d be doing things like this, you make everything and anything possible! It’s magic!”

She excitedly concluded: “A WEDDING!!!!!!”

The post drew supportive messages from a plethora of Drag Race alumni, including Aurora Matrix, Cheryl, Divina De Campo, Ilona Verley, Kitty Scott-Claus, Latrice Royale, Lemon, Manila Luzon, Peppermint, Rosé, Tayce and Vanity Milan.

Priyanka’s drag mother, Xtacy Love, commented: “My heart!!!! It’s happening ahhhhhhh!!! Congratulations, my loves!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@thequeenpriyanka)

Priyanka rose to fame as a contestant on the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race in 2020, where she made history as the franchise’s first-ever Indo-Caribbean champion.

Since winning, she has become the first drag queen to cover Elle Canada, garnered millions of streams for her lauded EP Taste Test (featuring the viral, Lemon-assisted single ‘Come Through’) and debut album Devastatia, and co-hosted the fourth and final season of HBO’s We’re Here.

Earlier this year, Priyanka co-created and hosted Drag Brunch Saved My Life, a makeover reality series in which she travels to restaurants across Ontario, gives them a revamp, and culminates each episode with a drag brunch performance.

The series is available to stream in Canada on Crave.