Drag Race fans lose their minds over the latest All Stars 10 episode: “This is TV gold!”

Drag Race fans have dubbed All Stars 10 the best season in herstory after this week’s drama-packed episode

Warning* Major spoilers ahead

Following their electric debut, the bracket two queens – Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jorgeous, Nicole Paige Brooks, Kerri Colby, Tina Burner and Lydia Butthole Kollins – returned to the workroom to decompress and reflect on the MVQ twist.

After settling on the couches, the bottom four shared their thought processes on how they wanted to divvy out the points.

“I was talking Mistress and Jorgeous, my Texas girls, about wanting to see us all in the finals. So this could be a really great way to kind show our true colors,” Kerri Colby said in a confessional.

While Kerri held out hope for an equal exchange with one of her Texas sisters, Nicole Paige Brooks expressed similar sentiments regarding Mistress and their “Brooks” alliance.

“Ideally, I feel like we all did try. So I’d like to see everyone have at least a point,” Kerri said, while Nicole added: “Nobody should be zeroed out. If somebody is zeroed out, I think that’s gonna be real messy.”

Of course, the MVQ point giveaway did not go smoothly due to Mistress and Jorgeous’ gag-worthy shenanigans.

After seemingly confirming that she would honour the House of Brooks alliance, Mistress received a point from Nicole, while Kerri gave hers to Jorgeous.

However, when it came time for Mistress and Jorgeous to complete the equal swap, the two queens gifted their respective points to each other, leaving Nicole and Kerri with none.

“I was bullied into giving my point to Mistress. I think she stole my point. I was bullied into that,” Nicole exclaimed.

Kerri also expressed disappointment in a confessional: “That is some bullshit. You’re just gonna fully fuck your friend over? We’re supposed to be the Texas girls, and I ended up coming out completely empty-handed.”

Following the very awkward moment, the queens got out of drag. However, the drama was far from over, with Nicole telling Mistress she was “shady as fuck.”

“You’re just a fuckin’ mess. Get away from me. I don’t trust anything you say to me ever again. That was it. And I’m not playing with you. That was your one test, and you failed,” the season two star said.

The next day, the queens returned to the workroom and received their second maxi-challenge.

“I couldn’t decide. Should we do a good ole fashion roast? Or should we have ourselves a rap battle? And then I thought, what the hell? Let’s do both,” RuPaul revealed.

“So, for the first time in Drag Race herstory, we’re going to have ourselves a rapping roast. Here’s how it works. We lay down a funky beat, and you serve up a badass rap that reads your fellow All Stars to filth.”

Ru then granted Lydia the task of assigning the performance order since she won last week’s challenge.

After Ru left the workroom, the queens got down to work on their verses while Lydia went around to see where everyone would feel comfortable in the lineup.

“I’m hoping that Lydia listens to me a little bit, because I feel like Lydia and I are bonding. We’ve been flirting with some sort of alliance. But she’s Mistress’ daughter now, so I have no idea what she’s gonna do,“ Tina said in a confessional.

Unfortunately, Lydia’s job was far from easy due to Tina and Kerri both wanting to go last.

“I’m not sure what to do right now. Tina also wants to go last, and Tina has been teasing the idea of an alliance with me. But Kerri says she’s going to give me a point. Girl, I don’t know what I’m doing. I have a lot of relationships in this game that I have to think about,“ the newly minted Brooks said in a confessional.

In the end, Lydia granted everyone their first or second choices in the roast lineup.

While getting ready for the mainstage, the queens were interrupted by pop superstar, Grammy-winner and guest judge Chappell Roan, who opened up about her love and support of the drag community.

“I feel like I have always been one of you. I just feel like I am a drag queen,“ the ‘Good Luck, Babe’ singer told the ladies.

Following Chappell’s surprise visit, the queens finished painting their mugs and headed to the stage to perform their roast raps.

Unsurprisingly, the ladies absolutely knocked it out of the park, delivering iconic verses that were full of clever, cheeky and creative lyrics.

After walking down the runway in their best ‘Little Shop of Whores’ ensembles, Ru and the judges’ panel dished out critiques.

Jorgeous, Nicole, and Mistress received sweeping praise for their work this week, while Kerri and Tina’s rap roasts received mixed reviews.

In the end, Mistress and Nicole were named the top two queens of the week and asked to participate in a lip sync for the win.

To Chappell’s beloved track ‘Hot To Go,‘ the two drag talents delivered high-energy, outfit ruveals, flips, turns and drama galore.

Due to their showstopping performances, Ru announced a double win, resulting in Mistress and Jorgeous splitting the $10,000 cash tip and extra point.

Since the episode’s release, fans have flocked to social media to share their gagged reactions to the various twists and turns.

“THIS IS THE BEST EPISODE OF DRAG RACE ALL STARS EVER,“ one fan tweeted on X/Twitter wrote.

Another Drag Race enthusiast on Reddit wrote: “This season is just pure dopamine so far.”

A third fan on Bluesky added: “Get Mistress Isabelle Brooks on Big Brother ASAP. A STRATEGIST!!!!!”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 10, the queens will be starring with RuPaul in the movie Rusical Starbooty, the Rebooty.

Check out more fan reactions to the latest episode below.