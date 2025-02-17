Crystal Envy has addressed the “crazy” accusations from fans following the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

For their seventh maxi-challenge, the 11 remaining queens of season 17 showcased their best celebrity impressions for the Snatch Game and “Nailed It!” for the runway.

In deliberations, Onya Nurve, Jewels Sparkles and Sam Star were respectively praised for their performances as Eddie Murphy, Big Foot and Kim Gravel, while Lexi Love’s impersonation of late comedian Gilbert Gottfried was acknowledged as a brilliant disaster.

Meanwhile, Lana Ja’Rae’s Rosa Parks, Arrietty’s Cupid and Crystal Envy’s Nicole Ritchie were widely criticised.

In the end, Onya won her second challenge of the season and Arrietty escaped the bottom, leaving Lana and Crystal to duke it out in the lip-sync smackdown.

To the beat of Selena Gomez’s sensual hit ‘Hands to Myself,’ the two queens served sex, splits, and a touch of ‘contact sport’—but not the Mimi Imfurst variety—as Lana blocked Crystal, who responded by crawling through her legs.

Although it was a “playful moment”, and the two queens clearly harbour no ill will due to their close relationship, a select group of sensitive Drag Race fans took issue with it and, of course, aired their frustrations on social media.

In a statement to her X/Twitter account, Crystal called out their delusion: “I’m sorry, but anyone saying I got “handsy” with Lana in our lipsync is delusional. Lana stood in front of ME first, so I found my light by crawling through her legs.

She continued: “[It was] a playful moment. The second time I accidentally bumped her not knowing she was right next to me. Thank u, NEXT.

“To insinuate I would get physical with my sisters is CRAZY girl.”

Ultimately, RuPaul saved Lana and asked Crystal to sashay away, a decision that was met with controversy amongst fans as a result of her strong track record and impressive lip-sync performance.

After the episode aired, Crystal told fans that their love and support had her “feeling all the feels and emotions”, before defiantly stating she “won’t tolerate” any hate directed at Lana.

“Lana is one of my CLOSEST friends,” she said. “We talk almost every hour of every single day. This lipsync was VERY hard for both of us to do.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 airs in the UK on WOW Presents Plus.