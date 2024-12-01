Drag Race champion says she’ll upload this NSFW photo after a new winner is crowned

This Canada’s Drag Race winner has made an NSFW promise to her fans.

On 21 November, the search for ‘Canada’s Next Drag Superstar’ continued with 11 fierce new queens – Helena Poison, Jaylene Tyme, Makayla Couture, Minhi Wang, Perla, Sanjina DaBish Queen, The Virgo Queen, Tiffany Ann Co., Uma Gahd, Xana, Tara Nova – strutting into the werkroom.

Like previous entries, the ladies are tasked with duking it out week after week in various unhinged challenges – such as the iconic Snatch Game – runway presentations and lip-sync smackdowns for the crown, sceptre, and $100,0000.

Lastly, Drag Race star and Queen of the North Brooke Lynn Hytes has returned to the judges’ panel alongside Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor.

While we are a ways away from a new winner being crowned, the reigning champion of Canada’s Drag Race – Venus – has already promised to give fans an NSFW gift following the grand finale.

Taking to X/Twitter, the talented performer wrote: “After my step down, I’ll post pole.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for Drag Race fans to share their hilarious reactions to Venus’ bold statement.

One user tweeted: “@canadasdragrace release all the episodes NOW.”

Another fan wrote: “bookmarking to reserve myself a spot.”

A third fan added: “Now that’s real winner responsibility.”

Venus first made waves with fans when she sashayed into the werkroom for Canada’s Drag Race season four.

During her impressive run, the beloved talent delivered showstopping runway looks, won one maxi-challenge and never landed in the bottom.

After nine episodes of sickening drag excellence and iconic challenges, Venus beat out Aurora Matrix for the crown, becoming the first Indigenous winner of Canada’s Drag Race.

Since securing her title, the 29-year-old talent has been booked and busy, appearing on numerous television programs – like The Juno Awards and CTV’s Morning Live – and headlined the Vancouver Whitecaps’s Pride match halftime show.

It’s safe to say that Venus’ Canada’s Drag Race reign has been one to remember.