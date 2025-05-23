Drag Race: Bracket two “heats up” the competition in the latest All Stars 10 episode

The queens in bracket two have kicked off their three-episode run with a dramatic and muggy bang.

Warning* Major spoilers ahead

In the aftermath of bracket one’s entertaining run – which saw Irene the Alien, Bosco and Aja secure spots in the semi-finals – the second group of queens made their way to the fierce ‘Tournament of All Stars.’

After strutting down the runway in their entrance looks – Tina Burner, Kerri Colby, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Lydia Butthole Kollins, Jorgeous, and Nicole Paige Brooks – RuPaul and his good judy Michelle Visage broke down the rules for All Stars 10. The drag icon then tasked the queens with their first maxi-challenge.

“We’re throwing an Eight Ball, booty bumps not allowed. But don’t let the number fool you. You need to create one high-fashion look, but you’ll need to incorporate all eight items that you’ll find inside your very own eight ball,” Ru explained.

Michelle added: “Eight items, one outfit. And yes, we will be counting.”

With their task in hand, the queens made their way to the werkroom to dissect the new tournament format, kiki with one another, and, of course, get out of drag.

“This tournament of All Stars is bigger, better, boobier than ever. I know that all these bitches are going to be tough to beat. And right now, everyone’s kind of, like, sussing each other out,” Kerri said in confessional. “It’s like when you put dogs in a dog park. A lot of sniffing. Very sniffy.”

Lydia also reflected on her All Stars debut and returning to the workroom shortly after her run on Drag Race season 17.

“As soon as I see the locker and the scoreboard, it really puts it into perspective for me. I’m playing with the big kids now,” Lydia said in a confessional.

After walking into the workroom, bracket two queens wasted no time reading each other and dishing out some shade.

“I’d be lying if I said that I’m glad to see Mistress. Mistress and I, we don’t even know each other. But she thought it’d be really funny to post a picture – insert picture – of me in some horrible wig to say good morning. I don’t trust her,” Tina said in a confessional.

“She’s a strong competitor. I also think she’s a fire starter. But, baby. I’m Tina Burner. It doesn’t get hotter than that.”

Like bracket one, some of the queens discussed potential alliances, with Mistress and Nicole agreeing to form one because they were part of the House of Brooks.

Kerri also expressed an interest in creating an alliance with her fellow Texas queens – Jorgeous and Mistress.

After getting out of their drag, the gorgeous Pit Crew delivered the eight balls and a note from Ru, instructing the queens to choose their own materials.

With their items in hand, the ladies got down to work on their designs. While some of the queens went into the challenge without any worries, others – like Jorgeous and Lydia – felt the pressure to create an outfit that would showcase their improved skills.

As usual, RuPaul dropped by to get tea on the queens’ ideas, give helpful wisdom, and share some laughs.

After Ru exited the workroom, the queens returned to their designs and dished out more shade, with Nicole playfully coming for Jorgeous.

On the other side of the workroom, Kerri was feeling the pressure of the challenge.

“This is the first challenge, and first impressions do matter. So even though I’m not a designing girly, I am determined to rise to the occasion. No Viagra needed,” she exclaimed in a confessional.

Mistress echoed similar sentiments regarding her corset, adding: “The cutting is wearing me out. The sewing is wearing me out. The piecing together is wearing me out. Tina Burner, being in the same room as me, is wearing me out.

“Kerri Colby braiding fabric is wearing me out. Jorgeous making her muumuu is wearing me out. Nicole Paige Brooks’ arts and crafts is just annoying me. But none of these bitches are going to distract me and slow me down.”

The next day, the queens returned to the workroom to prepare for the runway and paint their faces.

Drama reared its entertaining head again between Tina and Mistress after the former questioned Lydia’s desire to be the latter’s drag daughter.

“Do you ever see those birds? You know when, like, a mama bird gives birth, and one of the birds, like, just isn’t making it and she just throws it and doesn’t take care of it? That’s Mistress,” Tina exclaimed.

In response, Mistress exclaimed: “She’s just so fucking obsessed with me. Daughter read her. You know what? Ima be the first to say right here, Tina’s been at me, but I’m not going to give it to her, because let me tell you something.

“This bitch is obsessed with me. Ever since I tweeted that picture of her in that nasty Skittles wig, she wants to try to come for me. And it’s like, girl, give it up, Mary.”

The tension rose to new levels after Tina claimed that Mistress slid into her DMs first.

“Since we’re going there, we’ll take it there. When I tweeted the picture of Tina, I reached out because I didn’t want her to be mad,” Mistress said in response before Tina exclaimed that their social media exchange hadn’t happened like that.

“She was real bitter and nasty. I’m going to bring the receipts. I’m a lot of things, but I’ve never been a liar, bitch…. Babe, if you don’t want no one posting a picture take it off Getty Images, like I don’t know what else to say,” the Texas-based queen added.

In response, Tina said: “And while I’m doing eight sold-out shows a week, baby, you can stay online like that too. Some of us are online girlies, and some of us are performance girlies, okay?”

Following the heated workroom exchange, the queens strutted down the runway in their creative and unique Eight Ball ensembles.

During critiques, the judges’ panel – which included event producer and pop culture icon Susanne Bartsch – praised Tina, Lydia, Mistress, and Jorgeous for their stunning designs.

In the end, Lydia and Tina were named the top two queens of the week and asked to participate in a lip sync for the win.

To the beat of Loleatta Holloway’s ‘Love Sensation,’ the two drag talents delivered disco realness, comedy and ruveals up and down the runway.

While they both slayed the performance, Lydia was named the winner and recipient of $10,000, three points and the lead in the competition.

Following the lip sync, Ru called Jorgeous, Kerri, Mistress and Nicole back to the main stage to reveal the MVQ (Most Valuable Queen) twist.

Since the release of the episode, fans have flocked to social media to share their reactions to Bracket Two and the drama.

“Kori King at home watching Tina Burner flirt with her twink is crazy,” one Drag Race enthusiast on X/Twitter wrote.

Another fan on Bluesky commented on Ru’s sports announcer look: “His pussycat wig & fake goatee get funnier each time I see it.”

A third fan on Drag Race Reddit gagged over Jorgeous bringing back her “competition is heating up” moment from All Stars 9

“The way no one moved in the werkroom while I was there screaming in my bed. Oh, Jorgeous, you will always be famous,” they wrote.

On next week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 10, the bottom queens will give out their points and participate in the Rappin’ Roast challenge. Pop superstar Chappell Roan is set to guest judge.

Check out more fan reactions to the latest episode below.

Nicole referring to Raven as Ru’s makeup artist LMFAOOOO #dragrace — Evan (@paleblooms.bsky.social) May 23, 2025 at 4:56 PM