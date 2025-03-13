Drag Race: Arrietty addresses “hateful” mirror message that made Onya Nurve cry

Arrietty has set the record straight on where she stands with Onya Nurve.

On 13 March, MTV treated fans to a sneak peek into the 11th episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17.

Picking up where last week left off, the queens returned to the workroom after Arrietty was asked to sashay away.

“This has been a really emotional elimination. Sending Arrietty home is crazy. I was put through the fire with that roast challenge. There was so much drama, so much pain, so I feel a little shaken up,” Jewels said in a confessional.

However, last week’s “drama and pain” didn’t end with the elimination.

After gathering around the mirror to read Arrietty’s going away message, the queens were taken aback by the former’s harsh words directed towards Onya Nurve.

“As one smelly bitch to another, Onya, please brush your teeth,“ Jewels read.

The message resulted in shocked reactions from the queens and tears from Onya.

In a confessional, Jewels gave further insight into the Ohio-based queen’s emotional response, stating: “Onya has made a comment to me before, in private, that she does have a condition and she has bad breath. This is actually something that she’s been insecure about for a long time.“

Lexi Love echoed similar sentiments, adding: “She told some of us she needs to see a dentist, she don’t know what’s going on.“

While Onya was emotional over the low dig, she exclaimed that the message was precisely why Arrietty deserved to go home, adding: “Because she’s a hateful ass bitch.“

After settling on the couches, Onya spoke to the other queens about how the comment made her feel.

“You know, I would have never said anything like that to any of ya’ll for her to come at something that I’m super insecure about.

When Jewels asked why Arrietty would come for Onya, Sam Star referenced their intense Untucked argument over the roast lineup.

“I wasn’t trying to personally attack Arrietty. Just because we argue and shit don’t mean we not sisters. But that is such a low blow,“ Onya said in response.

While Arrietty and Onya’s last interaction during the competition ended on a sour note. we know that there is no bad blood between the pair now.

Shortly after the sneak peek was released, Arrietty took to her X/Twitter account to clear the air, revealing that she and Onya “are gucci.”

“We’ve already had our talk in person and hashed it out. I love you, Onya. Period,“ she wrote.

In addition to her tweet, Arrietty left a comment under the official Drag Race Instagram post – which is currently pinned – echoing similar sentiments.

“I love you @onyanurve. We’ve already had our talk in person. But I’ll say it again. I’m sorry,“ she wrote alongside a series of heart emojis.

Onya also confirmed that she had nothing but love for Arrietty when she commented under the latter’s message, “love you sis.”

We love to see two iconic queens kiss and make up.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 airs on Fridays on MTV in the US and on Saturdays in the UK on WOW Presents Plus.