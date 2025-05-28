Drag Race: Olivia Lux on All Stars 10 exit and embracing “chaos” online

“In my eyes, I was top two,” declares Olivia Lux.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 alum made her franchise comeback earlier this month on the 10th season of All Stars, where she faced off against Aja, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Irene the Alien and Phoenix in the first ‘bracket’. In the third and final episode of the round, the queens were tasked with makeovers of collegiate basketball players and writing and recording verses for the original track ‘Shoot Your Shot’.

Despite earning widespread praise for her family resemblance makeover of Nevaeh—aka Octavia Lux—Olivia didn’t land a spot in the top two lip-sync, a decision she (and plenty of fans) strongly disagree with. Falling short of the points needed to advance, she was ultimately chopped from the competition.

“I’m genuinely happy for the girls who are moving forward,” Olivia tells GAY TIMES. “They all deserve it. But, in the same breath, I do think it would’ve been incredible to lip-sync to Jennifer Hudson’s ‘Pocketbook’ with a tiny pocketbook in hand!”

While she isn’t advancing to the semi-finals, Olivia still turned out A-grade drag throughout the competition with high-fashion runways, a killer verse on ‘Winner Winner Chicken Dinner’ and a surprisingly offbeat improv performance in Murder on the Dancefloor. She also made her mark on the werkroom dynamic, serving drama-lite with her headline-grabbing mini-conflicts with Bosco and her House of Miyake-Mugler sister, Aja.

Here, we dive into all of the above (and more!) in our chat with Olivia Lux.

Olivia, I so wish we could have seen more from you on All Stars 10. First of all, what are your thoughts on this new format?

Oh, the format is genius, truly incredible. When you think about it, we all love those original seasons, especially when it gets down to the nitty gritty: the top six, the top five, when the tension is at its peak. This format gives you that energy the entire time. It’s nonstop. And the “choose your fighter” setup? So fun. I love that.

I love it, too. I guess the only downside is that we don’t get to see queens like yourself interacting with those in the other brackets. Now that you know who’s in the other groups, which queens would you have liked to compete against—or even just share the workroom with?

I mean, my sisters from season 13. I would’ve loved to be back in the workroom with them. I’ve also grown to really love Daya Betty; we’ve developed such a great sisterly bond. I’m absolutely obsessed with Jorgeous, and I never thought I’d say this, but I’m obsessed with Mistress Isabelle Brooks too. All of them are so much fun. It would’ve been a great time, and I definitely would’ve loved to share the workroom with them.

I just want, slash need, to see every queen interact with Nicole Paige Brooks in some way or another.

Well, it’s because she’s mother. That is why. She’s absolutely mother. ‘Nicole Paige Brooks Day’ should be a thing. All of us dress up like her!

This season, you arrived with a more confident energy. Can you talk to me about that, why it was crucial for you to show this new side of yourself?

Yeah, well Ru explains that once you see yourself on TV for the first time, you begin to understand what you’re putting out into the world, and you carry that with you. I really love that piece of advice. She truly is mother – sorry Nicole Paige Brooks! Everyone has a positive light they give off, and it’s important to recognise and cherish that. Back in season 13, I was just happy to be in the room. It was very much lights, camera, action — smile for the camera, be polite, and try to present your most pristine self. This time, I still had that light, but I was also able to sit in it. I’m really proud of how I was able to speak honestly without worrying about the camera, or what I was trying to present. It was just me, genuinely expressing myself. And it meant so much when my friends reached out and said, ‘It feels like I’m on FaceTime with you in those confessionals.’ That really is how I talk, how I am, and hearing that was such a lovely thing.