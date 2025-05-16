Drag Race: All Stars 10 episode 3 reveals Bracket 1 winners and another shocking twist

Bracket One dwindled from six to three on this week’s Drag Race All Stars 10 episode.

Spoilers ahead.

For their third “Tournament of All Stars” maxi-challenge, Olivia Lux, Aja, Deja Skye, Phoenix, Irene the Alien, and Bosco were tasked with transforming six collegiate women’s basketball players into their drag sisters.

However, before the makeovers commenced, the queens were asked to participate in a free-throw competition.

After a hilarious round of shooting hoops, Irene was named the winner and tasked with pairing the queens with a basketball player.

“When I pair the girls up, I’m going to match them up with the person I think they’ll give the best makeover to. Because if I win this challenge, I want to win because I’m good, not because the other girls struggled,” Irene said in a confessional.

The pairings were as follows: Nevaeh and Olivia, Hunter and Irene, Maya and Phoenix, Talia and Aja, Abby and Deja, and Bosco with Lauren.

Before heading to the workroom, Ru gave the queens an additional task for the challenge.

“Okay, All Stars… you and your baller need to write, record and perform the brand new b-ball bop ‘Shoot Your Shot,’ Ru revealed.

With their objectives in hand, the newly formed drag siblings went to work on their ensembles and lyrics.

Like past Drag Race makeover challenges, the queens and their basketball player muses shared heartwarming, campy and chaotic moments during the creative process.

However, despite the joyous air in the workroom, tension brewed between Aja and Olivia due to the latter not giving the former her MVQ point.

“You know, yesterday I was very upset, and I thought we had an understanding of, ‘You scratch my back, I scratch your back’ type of situation, but things didn’t go that way, and at that moment, I kinda felt lied to,” Aja explained to Olivia.

In response, Olivia said: “I totally get that, and I think you also have to see… if I did not give Deja a point, girl, I don’t know if she would have given me a point, and that would have taken me out of the competition.

“I was under the impression our mission was to make sure that we all had a chance to go to the semi-finals, and now we’re all even, and I think that’s what we all want.”

Fortunately, the pair were able to move past the tension, with Aja exclaiming in a confessional: “I feel like Olivia and I got confused. And even though I do feel a way, I love Olivia, and we can not let the messy queen points get between us.”

After finishing their makeup, the queens and their little drag sisters headed to the main stage to show off their makeovers and perform the b-ball bop ‘Shoot Your Shot.’

The judges’ panel – which featured Underworld and Van Helsing star Kate Beckinsale as a guest judge – then shared their critiques, showering Irene, Bosco, and Olivia with praise for their family resemblance and performances.

At the same time, Aja and Deja received less-than-stellar reviews for their respective runway ensembles.

Before the queens could untuck backstage, Ru revealed a last-minute twist to the queens.

“By the way, this week, the bottom four queens will need to give away their MVQ points on the main stage. Immediately following the final lip sync. You may all hobble off the stage,” she explained.

In the end, Irene and Bosco were named the top two queens of the week, earning two additional points. They were then asked to perform a lip sync for the win to Jennifer Hudson’s track ‘Pocketbook’.

Like episode two, the two talented queens delivered sass, comedic reveals and, most importantly, “charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent” throughout the performance.

Ultimately, Irene was named the winner of the lip sync and the recipient of an extra point and $10,000.

Ru then called back the bottom four queens to the mainstage before asking them to reveal their MVQ picks.

Aja gifted Deja a point, while the former gave Olivia her point. After Olivia named Aja her MVQ, Phoenix was then tasked with either breaking the tie or choosing one of the top two queens of the week.

“There’s a tie for third place. There’s one spot open, and I get to decide what happens… the drama. Bosco has been killing it, and she’s my best friend. I could give it to her, and then Mama Ru can settle the tie,” Phoenix mused in a confessional.

“Or do I give it to Aja, Deja or Olivia? But they didn’t give me their point, like, do I return the favour, or do I catapult one of them to the semi-finals?”

After a tense moment of silence, Phoenix named Aja her MVQ, resulting in the former becoming the third queen to head to the semi-finals.

However, in true Drag Race fashion, Ru delivered one final twist, revealing that Olivia, Deja and Phoenix still have a chance at the crowd and cash prize.

“Prior to the grand finale, each of our regular judges will choose one eliminated All Star to be entered into the wild card lottery,” Ru explained.

“Randomly, one All Star will be selected to compete in the final lip sync smackdown for the crown and a chance to win $200,000.”

Next week on Drag Race All Stars 10, Bracket Two – Keri Colby, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jorgeous, Nicole Paige Brooks, Tina Burner and Lydia B Kollins – will be strutting into the workroom.

Check out fan reactions to the Bracket One results below.